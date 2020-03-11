By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Nourishing Secret Antiperspirant Deodorant Coconut & Jasmine 250Ml

4.5(30)Write a review
£ 1.75
£0.70/100ml

Offer

  • Dove Nourishing Secrets is a range of products inspired by indulging and caring rituals practised by women around the world, combining the intense nourishment from Dove with nature inspired ingredients. The New Dove Nourishing Secrets Restoring Ritual Anti-perspirant deodorant infused with a warm and exotic floral fragrance of Coconut & Jasmine flower, transport your senses to India where these ingredients are an integral part of women’s beauty and restoring rituals. The tropical warmth of coconut, combined with the calming sweet scent of jasmine flower is a real treat for your senses. With up to 48 hours protection against sweat and odour, Dove Nourishing Secrets deodorant helps to keep you feeling dry and comfortable, but it goes beyond that. Enriched with our unique 1/4 moisturising cream, this Dove deodorant also nourishes and cares for your underarm skin. The alcohol free formula helps your underarms recover from irritation caused by shaving, leaving them soft, smooth and beautiful. For best protection from sweat marks and skin irritation: after showering, make sure your underarms are dry and cool. Remember to give your aerosol deodorant a good shake before using to evenly mix the protective and moisturising ingredients and get all the benefits. For even coverage, hold your arm above your head and spray one underarm at a time for a couple of seconds each, holding the can 15cm from your underarms.
  • Nourishing protection for your underarms.
  • This anti-perspirant deodorant provides up to 48 hours protection against sweat and odour
  • Enriched with our unique ¼ moisturising cream
  • A warm, floral fragrance with creamy notes of coconut and jasmine flower
  • Helps delicate underarm skin to recover from the irritation caused by shaving
  • An anti-perspirant deodorant that leaves your underarms feeling softer, smoother and even more beautiful
  • Alcohol-free formula that’s gentle on your underarms
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

8717163714942Coconut & Jasmine Flower – Krema Nourish F1 495087 EB @ 0.90% – 67658462 Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, PEG-4, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.  Keep out of reach of children

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container:  May burst if heated.  Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

30 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great fresh smell

4 stars

I am not keen on spray deodorants but I found this one really good. It has a great smell and lasted all day. I would definitely recommend this product. I am a big fan of Dove products. Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overpowering Coconut Scent

3 stars

The coconut scent is overpowering the jasmine flower scent thus, for someone who does not really fancy coconut scent, I do not enjoy using this product. It works as an anti-perspirant but the scent does not last for 24 hours unlike other Dove Anti-Perspirant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells nice

5 stars

Really glad bought this one because it's smell is nice, so is my armpit. And it dries quickly and no bad smell on my armpit all day. Just a small spray and mine still has a lot in it. The combination of the coconut and jasmine flower really is a good combination fragrant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice scent, favourite deodorant brand

4 stars

This is my favourite brand of deodorant but am new to this scent. It's a nice scent - not too coconut-y (which I was worried about) but also not as neutral as some of the other scents. Not sure how anti-perspirant it is, but I've never found any deodorant that truly is. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smell, favourite brand of deodorant

4 stars

This is my favourite brand of deodorant but am new to this scent. It's a nice scent - not too coconut-y (which I was worried about) but also not as neutral as some of the other scents. Not sure how anti-perspirant it is, but I've never found any deodorant that truly is. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for the Hot Weather

5 stars

I usually use roll-on anti-perspirants but during this warm weather they haven't been doing the job and I needed something different. I haven't used a spray anti-perspirant in years because I always found that they left a white residue on whatever I was wearing, but I decided to give them another go. I'm glad I did. I'm quite familiar with the Dove brand, having used a myriad of their products over the years, all with brilliant results so I had high hopes for this and I wasn't disappointed. The can is quite large and the smell is divine. I'm a big fan of coconut but it smells lovely with the jasmine being incorporated too. The deodorant dries really quickly and also didn't leave a white residue on the black top I was wearing - win win! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

This deodorant is really good. Nice fragrance and long lasting. Kept me dry all day, even during hot weather. Good quality for money. Will definitely be buying again and recommend to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely scent

5 stars

Love dove products, the scent of this one is a amazing. Didn't crack or stain on use which was a bonus. Worked well over the course of the day - 12 hours. Would recommend to others and will be looking to buy myself again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely

5 stars

This deodorant has a beautiful frangrnace of coconut and jasmine flower. It smells lovely from the first spray to the end of the day. I have a very active job and find this deodorant lasts all day and does exactly what it should and still has a nice fragrance at the end of the day too. It sprays lovely with no white marks either and did not irritate or sting on application even after freshly shaving The can is appealing too and looks high quality and has a nice design to it matching the Dove range . I’m really happy with this deodorant the can also lasts a long time too . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes pits fresh

5 stars

This deodrant not only smells lovely but leavea pits feeling fresh with no white marks. Great to take to the gym as it does not take up much space and I love how refreshing it feels to wear it. Pits are able to breath and it does nourish the underarm area and keep it healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

