Dove Nourishing Secret Antiperspirant Deodorant Coconut & Jasmine 250Ml

Great fresh smell 4 stars Review from unilever.com 10th September 2019 I am not keen on spray deodorants but I found this one really good. It has a great smell and lasted all day. I would definitely recommend this product. I am a big fan of Dove products. Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overpowering Coconut Scent 3 stars Review from unilever.com 21st August 2019 The coconut scent is overpowering the jasmine flower scent thus, for someone who does not really fancy coconut scent, I do not enjoy using this product. It works as an anti-perspirant but the scent does not last for 24 hours unlike other Dove Anti-Perspirant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells nice 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th August 2019 Really glad bought this one because it's smell is nice, so is my armpit. And it dries quickly and no bad smell on my armpit all day. Just a small spray and mine still has a lot in it. The combination of the coconut and jasmine flower really is a good combination fragrant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice scent, favourite deodorant brand 4 stars Review from unilever.com 16th August 2019 This is my favourite brand of deodorant but am new to this scent. It's a nice scent - not too coconut-y (which I was worried about) but also not as neutral as some of the other scents. Not sure how anti-perspirant it is, but I've never found any deodorant that truly is. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for the Hot Weather 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 I usually use roll-on anti-perspirants but during this warm weather they haven't been doing the job and I needed something different. I haven't used a spray anti-perspirant in years because I always found that they left a white residue on whatever I was wearing, but I decided to give them another go. I'm glad I did. I'm quite familiar with the Dove brand, having used a myriad of their products over the years, all with brilliant results so I had high hopes for this and I wasn't disappointed. The can is quite large and the smell is divine. I'm a big fan of coconut but it smells lovely with the jasmine being incorporated too. The deodorant dries really quickly and also didn't leave a white residue on the black top I was wearing - win win! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th August 2019 This deodorant is really good. Nice fragrance and long lasting. Kept me dry all day, even during hot weather. Good quality for money. Will definitely be buying again and recommend to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely scent 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th August 2019 Love dove products, the scent of this one is a amazing. Didn't crack or stain on use which was a bonus. Worked well over the course of the day - 12 hours. Would recommend to others and will be looking to buy myself again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2019 This deodorant has a beautiful frangrnace of coconut and jasmine flower. It smells lovely from the first spray to the end of the day. I have a very active job and find this deodorant lasts all day and does exactly what it should and still has a nice fragrance at the end of the day too. It sprays lovely with no white marks either and did not irritate or sting on application even after freshly shaving The can is appealing too and looks high quality and has a nice design to it matching the Dove range . I’m really happy with this deodorant the can also lasts a long time too . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]