Fry's 4 Golden Crispy Fish Style Flts 240g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove from packaging.

For best results cook in an oven.

Oven vary. These instructions are guides only.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat oven to 200°C/390°F/ Gas mark 6. Place fish-style fillets on a greased oven tray and bake for 15 minutes until golden brown, turning once.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Fry fish-style fillets in a little oil for 15 minutes until golden brown, turning once. Do not overcook as this will spoil the texture.

