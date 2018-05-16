Fry's 4 Golden Crispy Fish Style Flts 240g

Product Description
- Vegan tempura battered vegetable protein pieces with fish-style flavour.
- Through my personal choices and actions I can help change the world
- As committed vegetarians, we embarked on a journey to make ethical and sustainable, protein foods for our own family. The food we made in our home kitchen was loved by many of our friends and soon we found ourselves on supermarket shelves. We are grateful to every customer who has chosen Fry's rather than an animal product. We hope we can make your journey to a meat free life a simple and enjoyable one. Together we can make a difference!
- Wally & Debbie Fry
- Crafting food, inspiring change
- Nature's plant proteins
- Coated in a golden crispy tempura batter with added flaxseed oil
- Source of fibre
- A non GM product
- 100% Vegan Friendly - The Vegan Standard Worldwide
- Kosher - Parev
- Halal
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
Tempura (30%) (Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate, Diphosphates), Dextrose, Sunflower Oil), Fish-Style Fillet (70%) (Vegetable Protein (Soya, Wheat), Wheat Fibre, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose, Gum Arabic), Pea Fibre, Flaxseed Oil (6%), Wheat Flour, Flavourings, Smoke Flavour, Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (E1518), Garlic)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C and once defrosted use within 24hrs.Best Before: Please See Back of Pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove from packaging.
For best results cook in an oven.
Oven vary. These instructions are guides only.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 200°C/390°F/ Gas mark 6. Place fish-style fillets on a greased oven tray and bake for 15 minutes until golden brown, turning once.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry fish-style fillets in a little oil for 15 minutes until golden brown, turning once. Do not overcook as this will spoil the texture.
Produce of
Made in South Africa
Number of uses
Servings per package: 2, Serving size: 120g (2 fish-style fillets)
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Fry's Family Foods UK (Pty) Ltd,
- The Old Stables,
- Featherbed Court,
- Mixbury,
- Oxfordshire,
- NN13 5RN.
Return to
- Tel: +44 1280 701608
- enquiries@frysfamilyfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
240g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion
|Energy
|1073kJ (256kcal)
|1288kJ (308kcal)
|Fat, total
|20g
|24g
|of which saturates
|3g
|4g
|of which mono-unsaturates
|3g
|4g
|of which poly-unsaturates
|14g
|16g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|12g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Fibre#
|6.0g
|7.2g
|Protein
|8.2g
|9.8g
|Salt
|1.67g
|2.00g
|Sodium
|666mg (0.67g)
|799mg (0.80g)
|#Method of analysis AOAC method 991.43
|-
|-
|Nutritional Information obtained by analysis
|-
|-
