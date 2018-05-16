Finish All In 1 Lemon 100 Dishwasher Tab 1550G

Product Description
- All in 1 Lemon Sparkle.
- Tips for Saving Water, Energy, CO2 and Money
- Scrape instead of pre-rinsing
- Fill the machine to capacity
- Try the 50° or lower temperature programs
- www.cleanright.eu
- Save your water! Scrape the dishes instead of pre-rinsing them and save up to 75L of water for every full load.
- www.happier-homes.com
- An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
- For ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com
- Finish All in 1
- Our powerball supercharges the tablet which cuts through even the toughest grease for a deep clean.
- Discover our product range for amazing cleaning results...
- Quantum Max 14x: Pre-Soaking Action, Powerful Cleaning, Cuts through grease, Prevents water spots, Machine Limescale Protection, Low-Temperature Action, Removes baked on food, Filter Protection, Glass protection, Wrapper free, 1st time tough stain removal, Superior shine, Silver Protection, Power of gel and powder
- All in 1 Max 10x: Pre-Soaking Action, Powerful Cleaning, Cuts through grease, Prevents water spots, Machine Limescale protection, Low temperature action, Removes baked on food, Filter protection, Glass protection, Wrapper free
- All in 1 6x: Pre-Soaking Action, Powerful Cleaning, Cuts through grease, Prevents water spots, Machine Limescale protection, Low temperature action
- Classic 2x: Pre-Soaking Action, Powerful Cleaning
- *This product does not protect from mechanical damage or restore already damaged items
- #1 Recommended by renowned dishwasher manufacturers
- AEG, Beko, Bosch, Electrolux, NEFF, Siemens, Zanussi
- Why not try...
- Finish Rinse Aid - to further enhance the shine results
- Finish Dishwasher Cleaner - to power away grease and limescale in your machine
- Finish Dishwasher Freshener - to refresh and scent your machine
- Cuts through grease
- Pack size: 1550G
Information
Ingredients
5-15 % Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, Polycarboxylates, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes (Subtilisin, Amylase), Perfumes
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Usage: Unwrap one tablet and place in the dispenser for best results. If the tablet does not fit, consult the dishwasher manufacturer or manual for advice. Suitable for septic tanks.
- For best results in short cycles, place Finish All-in-1 tablet on the floor of your dishwasher next to the filter. The built-in salt function is effective in soft/med. & hard water up to 26°e (21° dH). If your water is very hard, use Finish Salt. For best results use 50/55°C or auto programs. Finish Rinse Aid is recommended for best drying results.
Warnings
- WARNING
- Finish All in 1 Lemon Sparkle.
- Causes serious eye irritation.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- Wear eye protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Do not ingest. If product is ingested then seek medical advice.
- HANDLE AND STORE SAFELY
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- Tel 0845 769 7079
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Tel 01 661 7318
Net Contents
1630g ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
WARNING WARNING Finish All in 1 Lemon Sparkle. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. Wear eye protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Do not ingest. If product is ingested then seek medical advice. HANDLE AND STORE SAFELY
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020