Botanical Origin Laundry Detergent Orange Blossom 1.6L

Superb product 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 9th March 2020 Absolutely love love love this product. Used up the whole 1.6L bottle of Botanical Origin Natural Based Laundry Detergent. The clothes are clean, smells lovely and not too intense or artificial/ chemical. I've used this for black cloth as well and it did not fade the colour. The fact that it's manufactured from mostly natural compounds and is not as harmful to environment and me is music to my ears. From now on im only using this detergent for my washing. Highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is the best eco detergent on market used it 5 stars A Tesco Customer16th February 2020 This is the best eco detergent on market used it on all sort s stains ie blood make-up grass stains got it very clean and nice smell too Report

Great product 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 15th January 2020 As a mum of four I need as much help as possible when removing stains from clothes and this Botanical Origin Laundry detergent didn't disappoint. The fact that it helps reduce the impact on the environment is an added bonus . I will definitely re purchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wonderful and long lasting fragrance 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 15th January 2020 I got this Botanical Origin Natural Based Laundry Detergent in Orange blossom and citrus leaves about a month ago and I am very impressed how little is needed to do a load and how wonderful and powerful the fragrance is after wash and dry cycle, you don’t even need a fabric conditioner, this laundry detergent leaves clothes clean, soft and with a very nice long lasting fragrance, looking forward to exploring more of the range and discovering new products, that are less chemically based. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Unpleasant Odour 1 stars A Tesco Customer14th January 2020 Bought this as I have very sensitive skin and wanted to try something I thought would help as well as being better for the planet etc. I did a white wash, and not only did a couple of things come out a light blue colour, but the smell was awful. It smells like my washing hadn't been properly rinsed. I thought it would smell more floral if anything. I have a very good and pretty new washing machine, so it isn't that. Disappointing for the price, I'll be sticking to my usual powder in future. Report

Great laundry detergent 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 14th January 2020 Great laundry detergent. It is very gentle on your clothes because it does not contain any chemicals which other laundry detergents does. But at the same time it still clean your clothes properly leaving them smell lovely. I love that this laundry detergent is good for environment and that the bottle is recyclable. I would recommend it to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

An amazing eco friendly detergent! 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 10th January 2020 I was not sure what I would make of this product but was amazed to find that it worked really well in washing my clothes well, even when used at 30 degrees hand wash cycle. What is more, I really liked the smell! It made my clothes smell really nice. Is easily as good if not better than any of the high end detergents on the market with this being the bonus that it is also eco friendly! I would definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent cleaning 4 stars Review from Rb-UK 10th January 2020 The detergent comes in a large bottle. The lid doesn't seem to have any dosing marks on it, so I guessed! My laundry was fresh and clean with a lovely fragrance. I used it at a low temperature and was very happy with the result. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Eco-friendly product 4 stars Review from Rb-UK 9th January 2020 Product cleans well and smells pleasant. My clothes usually aren't too dirty so I tend to use this on a 30 degree wash cycle and it does the job. Its a great eco-friendly alternative to other laundry detergents currently on the market. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]