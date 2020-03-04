By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Botanical Origin Laundry Detergent Orange Blossom 1.6L
£ 6.00
£0.38/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Discover more at www.botanicalorigin.co.uk
  • Natureclean Technology
  • For ingredients information: www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
  • Natural based laundry detergent with orange blossom & citrus leaves fragrance, made with 95% of botanical based ingredients. Removes the most difficult of stains even in cold water, whilst leaving your clothes fresh and clean. Certified by Ecolabel and made for sensitive skin, leaving no abrasive chemicals on your clothes which can damage your skin.
  • Botanical Origin is on a mission to help you reduce your impact on the environment by giving you more sustainable choice, without compromise on performance. That's why we have created a range of natural based home cleaners, unlocking the power of nature.
  • Natural based laundry detergent with orange blossom & citrus leaves fragrance
  • Botanical origin ingredients, containing no artificial colours and brighteners
  • Eliminates the most difficult of stains even in cold water
  • For up to 40 washes and made for sensitive skin
  • 100% recyclable packaging and made using 25% of recycled plastics
  • Pack size: 1.6L

Information

Ingredients

5% - 15%: Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5%: Soap, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Perfumes

Preparation and Usage

  • To minimise the environmental impact, use the lowest recommended dose in a 30° wash cycle.
  • 5/7 kg +16 ml - Recommended Dose: soft water - 20 ml - 40 ml
  • 5/7 kg +16 ml - Recommended Dose: medium water - 40 ml - 64 ml
  • 5/7 kg +16 ml - Recommended Dose: Hard water - 64 ml - 80 ml
  • 8/10 kg +40 ml - Recommended Dose: soft water - 20 ml - 40 ml
  • 8/10 kg +40 ml - Recommended Dose: medium water - 40 ml - 64 ml
  • 8/10 kg +40 ml - Recommended Dose: Hard water - 64 ml - 80 ml
  • Handwash: 33ml in 10 L of water

Number of uses

40 Washes

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Botanical Origin Laundry Detergent Orange Blossom & Citrus Leaves. Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: get medical attention. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTER or a doctor if you feel unwell. Dispose of contents and packaging in accordance with local regulations.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0800 376 8181
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318

Net Contents

1.6l ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING WARNING Botanical Origin Laundry Detergent Orange Blossom & Citrus Leaves. Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: get medical attention. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTER or a doctor if you feel unwell. Dispose of contents and packaging in accordance with local regulations.

Superb product

5 stars

Absolutely love love love this product. Used up the whole 1.6L bottle of Botanical Origin Natural Based Laundry Detergent. The clothes are clean, smells lovely and not too intense or artificial/ chemical. I've used this for black cloth as well and it did not fade the colour. The fact that it's manufactured from mostly natural compounds and is not as harmful to environment and me is music to my ears. From now on im only using this detergent for my washing. Highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is the best eco detergent on market used it

5 stars

This is the best eco detergent on market used it on all sort s stains ie blood make-up grass stains got it very clean and nice smell too

Great product

5 stars

As a mum of four I need as much help as possible when removing stains from clothes and this Botanical Origin Laundry detergent didn't disappoint. The fact that it helps reduce the impact on the environment is an added bonus . I will definitely re purchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wonderful and long lasting fragrance

5 stars

I got this Botanical Origin Natural Based Laundry Detergent in Orange blossom and citrus leaves about a month ago and I am very impressed how little is needed to do a load and how wonderful and powerful the fragrance is after wash and dry cycle, you don’t even need a fabric conditioner, this laundry detergent leaves clothes clean, soft and with a very nice long lasting fragrance, looking forward to exploring more of the range and discovering new products, that are less chemically based. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Unpleasant Odour

1 stars

Bought this as I have very sensitive skin and wanted to try something I thought would help as well as being better for the planet etc. I did a white wash, and not only did a couple of things come out a light blue colour, but the smell was awful. It smells like my washing hadn't been properly rinsed. I thought it would smell more floral if anything. I have a very good and pretty new washing machine, so it isn't that. Disappointing for the price, I'll be sticking to my usual powder in future.

Great laundry detergent

5 stars

Great laundry detergent. It is very gentle on your clothes because it does not contain any chemicals which other laundry detergents does. But at the same time it still clean your clothes properly leaving them smell lovely. I love that this laundry detergent is good for environment and that the bottle is recyclable. I would recommend it to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

An amazing eco friendly detergent!

5 stars

I was not sure what I would make of this product but was amazed to find that it worked really well in washing my clothes well, even when used at 30 degrees hand wash cycle. What is more, I really liked the smell! It made my clothes smell really nice. Is easily as good if not better than any of the high end detergents on the market with this being the bonus that it is also eco friendly! I would definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent cleaning

4 stars

The detergent comes in a large bottle. The lid doesn't seem to have any dosing marks on it, so I guessed! My laundry was fresh and clean with a lovely fragrance. I used it at a low temperature and was very happy with the result. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Eco-friendly product

4 stars

Product cleans well and smells pleasant. My clothes usually aren't too dirty so I tend to use this on a 30 degree wash cycle and it does the job. Its a great eco-friendly alternative to other laundry detergents currently on the market. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product

5 stars

I always preffer liquid washing detergent, as it didn't get my washer draw dirty and mouldy. When I choose to try Botanical Origin Natural Based Laundry detergent, my prefference was to look for more natural based ingridients as my family members have a sensitive skin. It working perfect by removing stains even in low temperature, on short washing cycle, it doesn't have any added colors - detergent is clear so no worries to get any colored stains on whites. Scent is amazing even after wash it keeps in few days on clothes. Happy with results and hilightly recomended to buy for easy and enviroment safe washing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

