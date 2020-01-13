By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cif Eco Refill Power & Shine Bathroom 70Ml

4.5(48)Write a review
image 1 of Cif Eco Refill Power & Shine Bathroom 70Ml
£ 1.50
£21.43/litre

Product Description

  • Cif Eco Refill Power & Shine Bathroom 70ml
  • Want a powerful bathroom cleaner that helps you save space and use less plastic? Try Cif Power & Shine Bathroom ecorefill. This 10x concentrated cleaning spray delivers the same beautiful cleaning results of Cif in convenient and eco-friendly packaging. Upgrade your cleaning routine without compromising quality, today.
  • This bathroom cleaner spray refill leaves bathroom surfaces shiny and beautiful and it is the perfect way to reduce, reuse, and recycle plastic at home. Use it as a shower cleaner spray, limescale remover, tile cleaner, and as a bathroom and toilet spray and achieve 100% streak-free shine and 100% limescale and soap-scum removal while going green.
  • By choosing Cif ecorefill, you’ll reduce the space taken up by your bathroom cleaning supplies thanks to its small size. Reuse your spray bottle for life* and recycle 100% of the packaging after use. Switch to Cif ecorefill today and turn your ordinary Cif Power & Shine Bathroom spray into an ecorefill spray bottle.
  • The Cif ecorefill products range also includes Power & Shine Kitchen so you can turn more of your regular cleaning products into reusable spray bottles. Through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan, Unilever’s mission is to make sustainable living commonplace. By 2025 we have committed to ensuring that all our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable. The 10x concentrated Cif ecorefill means a Cif bottle can be reused for life thus reducing the plastic footprint of each product by 75%. Welcome to the #ecorefillrevolution.
  • Cif Power & Shine Bathroom ecorefill is a 10x concentrated refill that allows you to reuse your Cif cleaning spray bottle for life
  • This bathroom spray refill uses 75% less plastic vs to the current 700ml spray bottle and reduces 87% of trucks on the road
  • The ecorefill cleaning products have the same great performance as the standard Power & Shine Bathroom spray
  • The Cif ecorefill spray leaves an amazing shine on surfaces for beautiful, streak-free results
  • This bathroom spray has water and dirt repellent technology
  • This bathroom cleaner is so versatile that you can use it on your shower, tiles, grout, bath, and sink
  • Pack size: 70ML

Information

Produce of

Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • TO REUSE YOUR POWER & SHINE SPRAY BOTTLE: 1. Remove the spray head and fill with water up to the line (630 ml). 2. Attach the ecorefill to the bottle neck and screw clockwise until it clicks. 3. Once the ecorefill is empty, remove and replace the spray head. Use as normal. DO NOT USE NEAT, TO BE DILUTED ONLY IN AN EMPTY 700ML CIF POWER & SHINE BATHROOM SPRAY BOTTLE. MAKES 700ML. *VS 700ML POWER & SHINE BATHROOM.

Warnings

  • DANGER CAUSES SEVERE SKIN BURNS AND EYE DAMAGE. CONTAINS METHYLCHLOROISOTHIAZOLINONE: METHYLISOTHIAZOLINONE (3:1). MAY PRODUCE AN ALLERGIC REACTION. CONTAINS: C9-11 PARETH-8, CITRIC ACID.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfied Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

70 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

DANGER CAUSES SEVERE SKIN BURNS AND EYE DAMAGE. CONTAINS METHYLCHLOROISOTHIAZOLINONE: METHYLISOTHIAZOLINONE (3:1). MAY PRODUCE AN ALLERGIC REACTION. CONTAINS: C9-11 PARETH-8, CITRIC ACID.

48 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

4 stars

Promoting the reduction in use of plastic and saves space from a storage point of view. It left the bath looking super clean and smelling nice. No harsh smells which make it perfect for the daily bathroom clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

thank you cif

5 stars

excellent results after using this bathroom cleaner.very minimum effort and results are outstanding. my bathroom is like brand new after cleaning with it and smells amazing...no nasty smell. Also really love the idea of reducing plastic.very enviromental friendly product.and very easy to store in ur cupboard.what more could you ask ! will definately buy again and again.and already recommended to all my family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strong and effective

5 stars

In the constant battle against grime and dirt, this 70ml bottle has been a worthy companion. It is highly effective and highly concentrated which means that 70ml goes a long way. Also a fan of Cif's decision to invest in refillable bottles! Thumbs up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Less plastic, saving planet

5 stars

I am absolutely delighted that Cif has this wonderful refill option allowing us to use less plastic and re-use our old bottles. Cif bathroom power and shine cleaner is much more appealing now that it comes in a refill size, it cleans all the grime and water marks wonderfully leaving nice and not over powering sent behind it. Easy to refill and use, very clear and concise instructions, very easy to follow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great format

5 stars

I’m impressed by the power refill so far. It’s a great way to reduce plastic waste and that’s a key point for me in purchasing cleaning products now, so I’m glad they’ve gone down this route. It’s eco friendly and helps you do your bit for our planet.... It works very well and does a good job. Surfaces are left clean, shiny and takes less time to clean than with other products on the market. It’s got an appealing fragrance too which is great for sensitive noses! Unlike some products that reek of harsh, chemical scents, this one is subtle, fresh and doesn’t leave me with a headache. Although small, it’s very concentrated so a little goes a long way. Also means that if I don’t have to use it immediately but have it to hand, it doesn’t take up much space. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Environment Friendly!

5 stars

I love the new development of this type of household cleaning product, this would help to reduce waste, especially on plastic, this cleaning product with a high amount of water content, so i would highly recommend this type of product due to the impact on environment. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it!

5 stars

I love that these are now refillable as that means less packaging is being wasted and more environmentally friendly. Plus this worked wonders in my bathroom and left it looking and smelling Fantastic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super handy

5 stars

I was able to try ciff super refill about a month ago and was really surprised. It's easy to use . Easy to buy and storage as not taking to much space in my cupboard and shopping bag but also is good for environment. You don't really need the same full size empty bottle as any other can be used as well. Instruction on packaging it's very easy to follow and refill it's not any deferent from big full size product. Still cleaning really good and leaving nice smell in bathroom. Really recomend not only for eco freaks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wish The bottle came with it

3 stars

I got this a few weeks ago and was happy to see it was something which would be helping the environment. However I did not realise I would also need to get a for life bottle to put it into to ensure I got the right measurements. Once I did do this I have enjoyed using the product. Same as buying the normal bottle and cleaned well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent results

5 stars

Excellent reuslts from this cleaning product, but bathroom was left looking brand new with minimum effort! It’s so easy to use and you get a good amount l, great value for money! Also an added bonus it’s smells amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

