Dove Deeply Nourishing Shower Mousse With Cotton Oil 200Ml

Lovely & nourishing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th October 2019 I bought this about 6 weeks ago and I'm so pleased I tried it. I love dove anyway, to me it smells so fresh & clean. I also love mousses. I love the feel of this one on my skin, the beautiful smell and how soft and moisturized my skin felt afterwards. The whole family loved it. I will be buying again but hiding from the others. Great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky smooth 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th September 2019 Have been using this mousse for several weeks, it’s smells lush. It’s also very convenient if you need to shave under your arms, it feels great to shave with. It left me skin feeling silky smooth, and looked shiny [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Foamy 4 stars Review from unilever.com 21st September 2019 Doveshower mousse is silky smooth like using soap. Just one spray and you hand full of foam which is easy to use smell nice and leaves the skin soft and clean. As an added bonus can be used as a shaving cream as well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely and light 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th September 2019 Lovely product!! Makes your skin feel smooth. Easy to apply, glides on like a mousse and smells fresh Lovely product and will be buying again. Even my daughter loves the product as it feels different to shower gel and you dont need to use loads [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells fresh and leaves skin soft 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th September 2019 This is the first time that I have tried a shower mousse instead of a gel. I much prefer it. This product smells very fresh and clean and is easier to use. Unlike a gel where it seems that some of the product gets washed away and is wasted, the mousse builds up a nice lather on your skin. It left my skin feeling very soft and felt like a much more natural product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product, highly recommended 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th September 2019 My skin felt great after using the product, I didn’t need a lot of it to cover my body. Definitely moisturising, love the packaging and I would highly recommend it to my friends and family and use it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th September 2019 I am so pleased with this shower mousse. It is so much better than I expected. The foam is so much nice than a standard soap and its so good for your skin. You definitely feel like your skin is softer and fresh! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smell amazing! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th September 2019 Love the smell of this shower mousse! First time using mousse, always been using gel type. Only need small amount of the mousse form and able to cover most of body parts. Feel soft and smell great after shower. Most importantly, you won't feel dry on skin at all after shower. Silky soft on skin after using it for a week in row. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Three and a half stars! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th September 2019 If I could I would give this 3 and a half stars - my main reason for this is the smell. I can’t put my finger on what it is but I’m not keen! If there was a different scent this would be close to a 5. Goes on nicely, dual purpose for shaving and feels like it will last a long time. Release some alternative scents and I would definitely re-purchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]