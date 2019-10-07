By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Deeply Nourishing Shower Mousse With Cotton Oil 200Ml

4.5(57)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Deeply Nourishing Shower Mousse With Cotton Oil 200Ml
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
  • Introducing Dove’s shower and shave mousse range with essential oils. Choose to transform your shower experience with our new Dove Deeply Nourishing Shower and Shave Mousse. The pampering, expanding cotton oil mousse wraps your body in a creamy lather infused with natural oil leaving you feeling clean and fresh should you chose to shave during your indulgent shower experience. Our nourishing mousse prevents dryness by instantly restoring skin’s natural moisture barrier, leaving your delicate skin so nourished and soft that it glows. When using our Dove Shower and Shave Mousse with cotton oil, shake well before each use. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. If you get some shower mousse in your eyes, simply rinse thoroughly with clean water. At Dove, we believe beauty should be a source of confidence, and not anxiety. That’s why we are here to help women everywhere develop a positive relationship with the way they look, helping them raise their self-esteem and realise their full potential. Whatever you’re looking for, Dove products provide you with the care you need, tips and advice ranging from hair care, to skin care, to underarm care. Every Dove product is designed with superior care, to make you feel beautiful.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glutamate, Isobutane, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Propane, Parfum, Gossypium Herbaceum Seed Oil, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Glutamic Acid, PPG-9, Lauric Acid, Sodium Laurate, Stearic Acid, Citric Acid, Butane, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, PEG-4 Dilaurate, PEG-4 Laurate, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, PEG-4, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Warnings

  • Caution: Shake well before each use. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. If you get some shower mousse in your eyes, simply rinse thoroughly with clean water. Do not use on sensitive and broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Warning: Pressurised Container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50° C. Keep out of reach of children. 4% by mass of the contents are flammable.

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Shake well before each use. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. If you get some shower mousse in your eyes, simply rinse thoroughly with clean water. Do not use on sensitive and broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Warning: Pressurised Container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50° C. Keep out of reach of children. 4% by mass of the contents are flammable.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

57 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely & nourishing

5 stars

I bought this about 6 weeks ago and I'm so pleased I tried it. I love dove anyway, to me it smells so fresh & clean. I also love mousses. I love the feel of this one on my skin, the beautiful smell and how soft and moisturized my skin felt afterwards. The whole family loved it. I will be buying again but hiding from the others. Great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky smooth

5 stars

Have been using this mousse for several weeks, it’s smells lush. It’s also very convenient if you need to shave under your arms, it feels great to shave with. It left me skin feeling silky smooth, and looked shiny [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Foamy

4 stars

Doveshower mousse is silky smooth like using soap. Just one spray and you hand full of foam which is easy to use smell nice and leaves the skin soft and clean. As an added bonus can be used as a shaving cream as well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely and light

5 stars

Lovely product!! Makes your skin feel smooth. Easy to apply, glides on like a mousse and smells fresh Lovely product and will be buying again. Even my daughter loves the product as it feels different to shower gel and you dont need to use loads [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells fresh and leaves skin soft

5 stars

This is the first time that I have tried a shower mousse instead of a gel. I much prefer it. This product smells very fresh and clean and is easier to use. Unlike a gel where it seems that some of the product gets washed away and is wasted, the mousse builds up a nice lather on your skin. It left my skin feeling very soft and felt like a much more natural product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product, highly recommended

5 stars

My skin felt great after using the product, I didn’t need a lot of it to cover my body. Definitely moisturising, love the packaging and I would highly recommend it to my friends and family and use it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this!

5 stars

I am so pleased with this shower mousse. It is so much better than I expected. The foam is so much nice than a standard soap and its so good for your skin. You definitely feel like your skin is softer and fresh! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smell amazing!

5 stars

Love the smell of this shower mousse! First time using mousse, always been using gel type. Only need small amount of the mousse form and able to cover most of body parts. Feel soft and smell great after shower. Most importantly, you won't feel dry on skin at all after shower. Silky soft on skin after using it for a week in row. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Three and a half stars!

4 stars

If I could I would give this 3 and a half stars - my main reason for this is the smell. I can’t put my finger on what it is but I’m not keen! If there was a different scent this would be close to a 5. Goes on nicely, dual purpose for shaving and feels like it will last a long time. Release some alternative scents and I would definitely re-purchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great

5 stars

This was my first time trying a shower mousse as I've always used gel so wasn't too sure what to expect - but I love it! It smells really nice and you only need a tiny amount so should last ages! Left skin feeling soft and smelling great.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 57 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Bath Essentials Body Sponge (Coloured)

£ 0.50
£0.50/each

Bath Essentials Exfoliating Massage Sponge

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Dove Shower Mousse Argan Oil 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

Dove Shower Mousse Coconut Oil 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here