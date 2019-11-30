Suntrail Red Grapes 400G

These grapes were very wet. On closer inspection r
These grapes were very wet. On closer inspection realised that the plastic they were wrapped in went all the way round the pit which resulted in the air holes in the pot being covered. Thus grapes couldn't breath and were wet and going mouldy
False economy
I started buying these as they were so much cheaper than the Tesco ones. But after a few bad punnets I am giving up and going back to the more expensive ones. The main problem with these is that they are dirty, and the dirt doesn't come off with rinsing. If you scrape a grape with your fingernail you get black fingernails, but there is no other way of getting the dirt off as it's so sticky. They also don't keep well and start to go rotten before their sell by date. They don't work out cheaper if you end up throwing them away.
Very poor product Well below Tesco's usual quality
Quality very poor. At least a quarter of pack rotten. DO NOT BUY.
AWFUL!
These arrived with 2 days + on them, but they were all dropping off the stems, very soft and starting to rot. Do not buy!
Good value
Flavour good. Skins not so tough as some higher priced grapes.
Tesco did not put my purchase and did take my mone
Great value
Lovely grapes at a great price
Great value reasonable quality grapes
These do need a really thorough washing, but are very nice grapes at a very good price.
Excellent !
These grapes are absolutely delicious. I tried them for the first time a week ago and was pleasantly surprised at how crisp, sweet and tasty they are. I've just ordered another 3 cartons, so I hope they will be as good. Please make sure you give them a good wash though before eating, they're a bit dusty.