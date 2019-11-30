By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Suntrail Red Grapes 400G

3(9)Write a review
image 1 of Suntrail Red Grapes 400G
£ 0.85
£2.13/kg

New

  • Pack size: 400g

Information

These grapes were very wet. On closer inspection r

3 stars

These grapes were very wet. On closer inspection realised that the plastic they were wrapped in went all the way round the pit which resulted in the air holes in the pot being covered. Thus grapes couldn't breath and were wet and going mouldy

False economy

1 stars

I started buying these as they were so much cheaper than the Tesco ones. But after a few bad punnets I am giving up and going back to the more expensive ones. The main problem with these is that they are dirty, and the dirt doesn't come off with rinsing. If you scrape a grape with your fingernail you get black fingernails, but there is no other way of getting the dirt off as it's so sticky. They also don't keep well and start to go rotten before their sell by date. They don't work out cheaper if you end up throwing them away.

Very poor product Well below Tesco's usual quality

1 stars

Quality very poor. At least a quarter of pack rotten. DO NOT BUY.

AWFUL!

1 stars

These arrived with 2 days + on them, but they were all dropping off the stems, very soft and starting to rot. Do not buy!

Good value

5 stars

Flavour good. Skins not so tough as some higher priced grapes.

Tesco did not put my purchase and did take my mone

1 stars

Tesco did not put my purchase and did take my money

Great value

5 stars

Lovely grapes at a great price

Great value reasonable quality grapes

5 stars

These do need a really thorough washing, but are very nice grapes at a very good price.

Excellent !

5 stars

These grapes are absolutely delicious. I tried them for the first time a week ago and was pleasantly surprised at how crisp, sweet and tasty they are. I've just ordered another 3 cartons, so I hope they will be as good. Please make sure you give them a good wash though before eating, they're a bit dusty.

