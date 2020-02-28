Finish Quantum Ultimate Original 25 Dishwasher 312.5G

Not for me 3 stars Review from Finish 28th February 2020 These dishwasher tablets leave a horrible gritty residue on everything that I haven’t had with another dishwasher tablet before. It doesn’t clean well and had me going back to washing my glasses by hand, as it just doesn’t do the job for me. I’ve been trying it on several cycles, so see if it was just a faulty tablet, but it’s the same with every single one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super clean 5 stars Review from Finish 28th February 2020 These dishwasher tabs are great. I always use dishwasher salts and rinse aid in addition to me tablets, however I am pretty sure that if I didn’t these would still leave everything sparkling and clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell and clean dishes! 5 stars Review from Finish 25th February 2020 So far these have been great, they smell so nice you can smell through the packaging! Crockery coming out really shiny and I live in a very hard water area so hoping that in time these help with keeping the dishwasher running smoothly too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing smell - fabulously clean 5 stars Review from Finish 24th February 2020 I have used these for a couple of weeks now and the results are really good. The smell was quite overpowering at first but that soon died down. The tablets feel flimsy and cheap but they clean impeccably. Nothing needed re-washing as can often be the case and I used it on heavy loads as well as light loads. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Finish Quantum Ultimate dishwasher tablets 4 stars Review from Finish 23rd February 2020 Exceptional cleaning even on the quick wash cycle. Easy open packaging , with minimal storage space needed. Cleaned pots , baking trays and bakeware to a high standard . Glasses came out sparkling . Would highly recommend these ultimate tablets - you get what you pay for with these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features 5 stars Review from Finish 20th February 2020 Sometimes after baking food in glass dish, I was strugling to wash it needed to soak the dish, then primaly scrub and just then put in dishwasher, to get it washed. But even then I wasn't been satisfied with results - usualy my glass dish had a stains marks and some grease sighns. When bought to try Finish Quantitum Original tablets, firstly was been impresed as it smells and what contains one tablet. It perfect cleans grease, food marks, gives an amazing shine for glass, no any stains or water spots on any dishes or cutlery. Don't need to unwrap tablets - just put straight in dishwasher sot and relax. It washes perfect even on Eco programme - it hepls to cut washing cycle cost as don't need to use longer programs to get dishes washed better. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tablets 5 stars Review from Finish 20th February 2020 A great dishwasher product . Leaves everything sparking clean with no residue unlike some other brands I’ve tried. Nice clean scent too. I like the fact the tablets are a gel and not a chalky tablet too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great green product 5 stars Review from Finish 20th February 2020 For a while now I have been using less packaging and was interested as dont have individual packaging like other dishwasher tablet. Basically chuck it in the dishwasher and turn it on. The cleaning power was excellent, not leaving scum marks on items and glasses gleaming definately use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great cleaning power 5 stars Review from Finish 19th February 2020 I'm really impressed with these quantum ultimate dishwasher tablets. All of my dishes have come out perfectly clean, even those that had had really baked on food on them at the start of the wash. Glasses all came out sparkling and streak free. I am very pleased with the results [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]