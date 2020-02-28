By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Finish Quantum Ultimate Original 25 Dishwasher 312.5G

5(23)Write a review
Finish Quantum Ultimate Original 25 Dishwasher 312.5G
£ 10.00
£32.00/kg

Product Description

  • FINISH QUANTUM ULMTE ORIG 25 D/WASHER 312.5G
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
  • www.keepcapsfromkids.eu
  • Want more info on ingredients visit rbeuroinfo.com
  • Tips for saving water, energy, C02 and money
  • Scrape instead of pre-rinsing
  • Fill the machine to capacity
  • Try the 50° or lower temperature programs
  • NO NEED TO PRE RINSE YOUR DISHES
  • When washing up with a dishwasher, Finish dishwashing tablets deliver powerful dish and glass cleaning in the toughest conditions. The dishwasher tablets are suitable to be used in most dish washing tasks that involve a dish washer. When washing up with a dishwasher for clean dishes and glasses you can enhance dishwashing by using Finish Dishwasher tablets in conjunction with Finish Dishwasher Rinse Aid and Finish Dishwasher Cleaner.
  • Quantum Ultimate
  • Powder: pre-soaking and scrubbing power to break down and remove stuck on food
  • Liquid Powerball: helps deliver a finishing boost of shine
  • Gel: grease cutting power gel handles even toughest messes
  • Wrapper-free, with biodegradable, 100% water-soluble film
  • Nothing but dishwashing expertise inside
  • Free from chlorine bleach added preservatives
  • For cleaning & shine
  • Oxygen based bleaching agents releases active oxygen to remove stains
  • Non ionic surfactants cuts grease & boosts shine
  • Enzymes (Subtilisin, amylase) breaks down protein & starch-based stains
  • For care & protection of dishes & machines
  • Phosphonates enhances shine
  • Polycarboxylates softens water
  • Helpers
  • Perfume burst of freshness
  • Colorant gives colour to the tablet
  • Polyvinyl alcohol biodegradable, water soluble film
  • Finish Quantum Ultimate Regular/Lemon. Our ultimate clean and shine. Scrubs, degreases & shines. Now with a boosted formula, which is tougher against tea stains**.
  • #1 Recommended* Bosch, Beko, Neff, Smeg, Siemens, Blomberg, Samsung, Gorenje, LG, Grundig
  • *Finish is the most recommended detergent, based on the market shares of the dishwasher manufacturers that recommend Finish
  • 14x power actions for our ultimate clean & shine performance***
  • Quantum Ultimate 14x: Pre-soaking action, Powerful Cleaning, Cuts through grease, Rinse Function, Machine Limescale protection, Low temperature action, Removes baked on food, Filter protection, Glass protection, Fast dissolving film, 1st time tough stain removal, Silver protection, Superior Shine, Quick releasing power gel
  • All In 1 Max 10x: Pre-soaking action, Powerful Cleaning, Cuts through grease, Rinse Function, Machine Limescale protection, Low temperature action, Removes baked on food, Filter protection, Glass protection, Fast dissolving film
  • All In 1 6x: Pre-soaking action, Powerful Cleaning, Cuts through grease, Rinse Function, Machine Limescale protection, Low temperature action
  • Classic 2x: Pre-soaking action, Powerful Cleaning
  • **vs launch formula. For more information, visit the Finish website
  • ***vs. Finish All in One Max
  • ***Contains fragrance allergens
  • No need to pre-rinse
  • Save water
  • Boosted formula
  • Contains no phosphates
  • Scrubs, shines, degreases
  • Our ultimate clean & shine
  • Pack size: 312.5G

Information

Ingredients

15-30% Non-Ionic Surfactants, 5-15% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, Polycarboxylates, Phosphonates, Contains Enzymes (Subtilisin, Amylase), Perfumes (Limonene)

Produce of

Made in Poland / Europe

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage: Handle with dry hands only. Do not pierce, break or cut. Always reseal pack after use. Remember to scrape food pieces into the bin before loading your dishwasher.
  • No unwrapping. Dissolves completely in the wash
  • Place one tab per wash in the Dry dispenser.
  • Don't place in cutlery basket.
  • For best results use eco / auto programs.
  • The build-in salt function is effective in soft/medium & hard water up to 26°e. If your water is harder, performance can be improved by adding Finish Salt. To protect the quality of the Quantum tabs, always reseal the pack after use and store away from heat and moisture. Finish Rinse Aid is recommended for best drying results.

Number of uses

25 Washes

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • FINISH Quantum Ultimate. Causes serious eye irritation.
  • Causes skin irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Contains Subtilisin. May produce an allergic reaction.
  • NOTICE: PRODUCT MAY POSE A CHOKING HAZARD TO CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS OF AGE.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel 0800 376 8181
  • IE - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel 01 661 7318

Upper age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

312.5g ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING WARNING FINISH Quantum Ultimate. Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Contains Subtilisin. May produce an allergic reaction. NOTICE: PRODUCT MAY POSE A CHOKING HAZARD TO CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS OF AGE.

23 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Not for me

3 stars

These dishwasher tablets leave a horrible gritty residue on everything that I haven’t had with another dishwasher tablet before. It doesn’t clean well and had me going back to washing my glasses by hand, as it just doesn’t do the job for me. I’ve been trying it on several cycles, so see if it was just a faulty tablet, but it’s the same with every single one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super clean

5 stars

These dishwasher tabs are great. I always use dishwasher salts and rinse aid in addition to me tablets, however I am pretty sure that if I didn’t these would still leave everything sparkling and clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell and clean dishes!

5 stars

So far these have been great, they smell so nice you can smell through the packaging! Crockery coming out really shiny and I live in a very hard water area so hoping that in time these help with keeping the dishwasher running smoothly too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing smell - fabulously clean

5 stars

I have used these for a couple of weeks now and the results are really good. The smell was quite overpowering at first but that soon died down. The tablets feel flimsy and cheap but they clean impeccably. Nothing needed re-washing as can often be the case and I used it on heavy loads as well as light loads. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Finish Quantum Ultimate dishwasher tablets

4 stars

Exceptional cleaning even on the quick wash cycle. Easy open packaging , with minimal storage space needed. Cleaned pots , baking trays and bakeware to a high standard . Glasses came out sparkling . Would highly recommend these ultimate tablets - you get what you pay for with these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features

5 stars

Sometimes after baking food in glass dish, I was strugling to wash it needed to soak the dish, then primaly scrub and just then put in dishwasher, to get it washed. But even then I wasn't been satisfied with results - usualy my glass dish had a stains marks and some grease sighns. When bought to try Finish Quantitum Original tablets, firstly was been impresed as it smells and what contains one tablet. It perfect cleans grease, food marks, gives an amazing shine for glass, no any stains or water spots on any dishes or cutlery. Don't need to unwrap tablets - just put straight in dishwasher sot and relax. It washes perfect even on Eco programme - it hepls to cut washing cycle cost as don't need to use longer programs to get dishes washed better. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tablets

5 stars

A great dishwasher product . Leaves everything sparking clean with no residue unlike some other brands I’ve tried. Nice clean scent too. I like the fact the tablets are a gel and not a chalky tablet too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great green product

5 stars

For a while now I have been using less packaging and was interested as dont have individual packaging like other dishwasher tablet. Basically chuck it in the dishwasher and turn it on. The cleaning power was excellent, not leaving scum marks on items and glasses gleaming definately use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great cleaning power

5 stars

I'm really impressed with these quantum ultimate dishwasher tablets. All of my dishes have come out perfectly clean, even those that had had really baked on food on them at the start of the wash. Glasses all came out sparkling and streak free. I am very pleased with the results [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

excellent!

5 stars

We do usually use cheaper version of dishwasher tablets. but since we introduced these one i will never get back to cheap ones. These are fabulous! 1 tablet is enough for clean, dry and fresh dishes. Even plastic containers now smell good, no more naty odour! Lovet these very much! Very good value! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

