Finish Quantum Ultimate Lemon 25 Tab Dishwasher 312.5G

Good 3 stars Review from Finish 25th February 2020 Tried these and they are ok they clean the dishes and leave them clean and shiny but I don’t think they go above and beyond compared to other dishwasher tablets that are cheaper. Would I buy again only if they were on offer I wouldn’t pay full price. Didn’t think they had much of a lemon scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh and shiney 5 stars Review from Finish 20th February 2020 I've used lots of different types of dishwasher tab but these leave everything shiney and the dish washer smells fresh when I open it. Only downside I would say is they are a bit tight fitting into the dishwasher release and getting the flap down with Thier shape but on a whole I would definitely buy these in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent for cleaning! 5 stars Review from Finish 20th February 2020 We have been using Finish for years and the Quantum tablets are by far the best. It reduces the need to scrub the dishes as much and leaves everything very nice and clear, sparking clean! I would highly recommend this as it is also easy on the white goods :). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean dishes 5 stars Review from Finish 19th February 2020 These tablets are fab....the lemon scent isnt over powering on my dishes and they have come out very clean...even tough Mark's have come put. I generally use finish tablets but not quantum before but I'm converted they are definitely the best I've used! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great dishwasher tablets 5 stars Review from Finish 18th February 2020 Loved the effectiveness, the smell, what a great product. The only minor problem I have with it, it is flattened structure of each of the "pills", and a bit too big for the compartment holding the tablet. I find that rather strange, and was worried that it would get stuck due to its funny structure and size, but no, it worked just as well, and the cleaning is even more effective than my favourite 3 in 1 Quantum power tablets. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good cleaning 4 stars Review from Finish 18th February 2020 The finish quantum tablets were pretty good, although they didn’t fit in the dispenser compartment too well as I had to squash them in and a few mugs had some tea stains left on them they did a great job cleaning a dish that had lasagne welded to it so they get a thumbs up for that! The lemon smell was fresh but not overpowering, would use them again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quantum Ultimate lemon 5 stars Review from Finish 18th February 2020 I thought I would try these as a treat instead of my usual dishwasher tablets and I love them just pop one in your dishwasher and everything comes out squeaky clean and smelling wonderful too. My wine glasses were extra sparkly too with no water marks either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great dishwasher tablets 5 stars Review from Finish 17th February 2020 Great dishwasher tablets. One of the best I have ever used. They dissolve completely. They’ve cleaned my dishes even from toughest stain leaving them sparkling clean. I like that they don’t leave any water marks on glasses. I would recommend them to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tablets 5 stars Review from Finish 17th February 2020 Im already a user of Finish dish washer tablets so was keen to try the Quantum ultimate to see how they compare. They are easy to use. Just pop one into the dishwasher and let them go to work. Even on a full load one tablet works wonders. I now find I no longer need to pre-rinse my dishes before loading them into the machine. Crockery, cutlery and glassware all come out gleaming. The lemon scent is just right and isn't over powering. Will continue to use these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]