Finish Quantum Ultimate Lemon 25 Tab Dishwasher 312.5G

4.5(24)Write a review
£ 10.00
£32.00/kg

Product Description

  • FINISH QUANTUM ULMTE LEM 25 TAB D/WASHER 312.5G
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
  • www.keepcapsfromkids.eu
  • Want more info on ingredients visit rbeuroinfo.com
  • Tips for saving water, energy, C02 and money
  • Scrape instead of pre-rinsing
  • Fill the machine to capacity
  • Try the 50° or lower temperature programs
  • NO NEED TO PRE RINSE YOUR DISHES
  • When washing up with a dishwasher, Finish dishwashing tablets deliver powerful dish and glass cleaning in the toughest conditions. The dishwasher tablets are suitable to be used in most dish washing tasks that involve a dish washer. When washing up with a dishwasher for clean dishes and glasses you can enhance dishwashing by using Finish Dishwasher tablets in conjunction with Finish Dishwasher Rinse Aid and Finish Dishwasher Cleaner.
  • Quantum Ultimate
  • Powder: pre-soaking and scrubbing power to break down and remove stuck on food
  • Liquid Powerball: helps deliver a finishing boost of shine
  • Gel: grease cutting power gel handles even toughest messes
  • Wrapper-free, with biodegradable, 100% water-soluble film
  • Nothing but dishwashing expertise inside
  • Free from chlorine bleach added preservatives
  • For cleaning & shine
  • Oxygen based bleaching agents releases active oxygen to remove stains
  • Non ionic surfactants cuts grease & boosts shine
  • Enzymes (Subtilisin, amylase) breaks down protein & starch-based stains
  • For care & protection of dishes & machines
  • Phosphonates enhances shine
  • Polycarboxylates softens water
  • Helpers
  • Perfume burst of freshness
  • Colorant gives colour to the tablet
  • Polyvinyl alcohol biodegradable, water soluble film
  • Finish Quantum Ultimate Regular/Lemon. Our ultimate clean and shine. Scrubs, degreases & shines. Now with a boosted formula, which is tougher against tea stains**.
  • #1 Recommended* Bosch, Beko, Neff, Smeg, Siemens, Blomberg, Samsung, Gorenje, LG, Grundig
  • *Finish is the most recommended detergent, based on the market shares of the dishwasher manufacturers that recommend Finish
  • 14x power actions for our ultimate clean & shine performance***
  • Quantum Ultimate 14x: Pre-soaking action, Powerful Cleaning, Cuts through grease, Rinse Function, Machine Limescale protection, Low temperature action, Removes baked on food, Filter protection, Glass protection, Fast dissolving film, 1st time tough stain removal, Silver protection, Superior Shine, Quick releasing power gel
  • All In 1 Max 10x: Pre-soaking action, Powerful Cleaning, Cuts through grease, Rinse Function, Machine Limescale protection, Low temperature action, Removes baked on food, Filter protection, Glass protection, Fast dissolving film
  • All In 1 6x: Pre-soaking action, Powerful Cleaning, Cuts through grease, Rinse Function, Machine Limescale protection, Low temperature action
  • Classic 2x: Pre-soaking action, Powerful Cleaning
  • ** vs previous formula. For more information, visit the Finish website.
  • ***vs. Finish All in One Max
  • ***Contains fragrance allergens
  • No need to pre-rinse
  • Save water
  • Boosted formula
  • Our ultimate clean & shine
  • Scrubs, shines, degreases
  • Contains no phosphates
  • Pack size: 312.5G

Information

Ingredients

15-30% Non-Ionic Surfactants, 5-15% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, Polycarboxylates, Phosphonates, Contains Enzymes (Subtilisin, Amylase), Perfumes (Limonene, Geraniol)

Produce of

Made in Poland / Europe

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage: Handle with dry hands only. Do not pierce, break or cut. Always reseal pack after use. Remember to scrape food pieces into the bin before loading your dishwasher
  • No unwrapping. Dissolves completely in the wash
  • Place one tab per wash in the Dry dispenser.
  • Don't place in cutlery basket.
  • For best results use eco / auto programs.
  • The build-in salt function is effective in soft/medium & hard water up to 26°e. If your water is harder, performance can be improved by adding Finish Salt. To protect the quality of the Quantum tabs, always reseal the pack after use and store away from heat and moisture. Finish Rinse Aid is recommended for best drying results.

Number of uses

25 Washes

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • FINISH Quantum Ultimate Lemon Sparkle.
  • Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation.
  • Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Contains Subtilisin. May produce an allergic reaction.
  • NOTICE: PRODUCT MAY POSE A CHOKING HAZARD TO CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS OF AGE.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel 0800 376 8181
  • IE - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel 01 661 7318

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

312.5g ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING WARNING FINISH Quantum Ultimate Lemon Sparkle. Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Contains Subtilisin. May produce an allergic reaction. NOTICE: PRODUCT MAY POSE A CHOKING HAZARD TO CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS OF AGE.

24 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Good

3 stars

Tried these and they are ok they clean the dishes and leave them clean and shiny but I don’t think they go above and beyond compared to other dishwasher tablets that are cheaper. Would I buy again only if they were on offer I wouldn’t pay full price. Didn’t think they had much of a lemon scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh and shiney

5 stars

I've used lots of different types of dishwasher tab but these leave everything shiney and the dish washer smells fresh when I open it. Only downside I would say is they are a bit tight fitting into the dishwasher release and getting the flap down with Thier shape but on a whole I would definitely buy these in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent for cleaning!

5 stars

We have been using Finish for years and the Quantum tablets are by far the best. It reduces the need to scrub the dishes as much and leaves everything very nice and clear, sparking clean! I would highly recommend this as it is also easy on the white goods :). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean dishes

5 stars

These tablets are fab....the lemon scent isnt over powering on my dishes and they have come out very clean...even tough Mark's have come put. I generally use finish tablets but not quantum before but I'm converted they are definitely the best I've used! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great dishwasher tablets

5 stars

Loved the effectiveness, the smell, what a great product. The only minor problem I have with it, it is flattened structure of each of the "pills", and a bit too big for the compartment holding the tablet. I find that rather strange, and was worried that it would get stuck due to its funny structure and size, but no, it worked just as well, and the cleaning is even more effective than my favourite 3 in 1 Quantum power tablets. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good cleaning

4 stars

The finish quantum tablets were pretty good, although they didn’t fit in the dispenser compartment too well as I had to squash them in and a few mugs had some tea stains left on them they did a great job cleaning a dish that had lasagne welded to it so they get a thumbs up for that! The lemon smell was fresh but not overpowering, would use them again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quantum Ultimate lemon

5 stars

I thought I would try these as a treat instead of my usual dishwasher tablets and I love them just pop one in your dishwasher and everything comes out squeaky clean and smelling wonderful too. My wine glasses were extra sparkly too with no water marks either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great dishwasher tablets

5 stars

Great dishwasher tablets. One of the best I have ever used. They dissolve completely. They’ve cleaned my dishes even from toughest stain leaving them sparkling clean. I like that they don’t leave any water marks on glasses. I would recommend them to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tablets

5 stars

Im already a user of Finish dish washer tablets so was keen to try the Quantum ultimate to see how they compare. They are easy to use. Just pop one into the dishwasher and let them go to work. Even on a full load one tablet works wonders. I now find I no longer need to pre-rinse my dishes before loading them into the machine. Crockery, cutlery and glassware all come out gleaming. The lemon scent is just right and isn't over powering. Will continue to use these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely shiny dishes

5 stars

I have always battled with white marks on dishes and grease from pot and pan stuck even after long cycle washing.I found finish quantum ultimate lemon dishwashing tab helped me with this issue. Especially grease is no where to be found. Im so impressed with these dishwasher tabs. Will continue to but more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 24 reviews

