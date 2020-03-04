Rockstar Power Apple 500Ml

Product Description
- Carbonated Low Calorie Apple Flavour Energy Drink with Sweeteners, Caffeine & Vitamins
- A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended.
- Vitamins B3 (niacin) and B6 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- BCAA'S (branched chain amino acids) include L-leucine, L-valine and L-isoleucine
- BCAA aminos
- B-vitamins
- 200mg of caffeine per can
- XD power performance energy
- Natural flavours
- 0 sugar
- 0 artificial colours
- Vegan
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Flavour Enhancer (Erythritol), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Potassium Phosphate), Natural Flavouring, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Caffeine (0.04%), L-Leucine (0.02%), Inositol, L-Valine (0.01%), L-Isoleucine (0.01%), Vitamins (Niacin, B6), Coenzyme Q10
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Can.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve Chilled
Warnings
- HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT
- NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (CAFFEINE CONTENT 40mg/100ml). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.
Name and address
Return to
- gb.rockstarenergy.com
- consumercare@agbarr.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml Can
|Energy
|8kJ/2kcal
|41kJ/10kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.7g
|3.6g
|of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.06g
|0.29g
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|3.2mg (20% *)
|16mg (100% *)
|Vitamin B6
|0.28mg (20% *)
|1.4mg (100% *)
|*Percentage of the reference intake of an average adult
Safety information
HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (CAFFEINE CONTENT 40mg/100ml). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.
