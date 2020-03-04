By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rockstar Power Apple 500Ml

£ 1.29
£0.26/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Apple Flavour Energy Drink with Sweeteners, Caffeine & Vitamins
  • A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended.
  • Vitamins B3 (niacin) and B6 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • BCAA'S (branched chain amino acids) include L-leucine, L-valine and L-isoleucine
  • BCAA aminos
  • B-vitamins
  • 200mg of caffeine per can
  • XD power performance energy
  • Natural flavours
  • 0 sugar
  • 0 artificial colours
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 500ML
Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Flavour Enhancer (Erythritol), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Potassium Phosphate), Natural Flavouring, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Caffeine (0.04%), L-Leucine (0.02%), Inositol, L-Valine (0.01%), L-Isoleucine (0.01%), Vitamins (Niacin, B6), Coenzyme Q10

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Chilled

Warnings

  • HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT
  • NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (CAFFEINE CONTENT 40mg/100ml). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.

Name and address

  • Freepost RRGU-SERY-RSAK,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Glasgow,
  • G68 9HD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • gb.rockstarenergy.com
  • consumercare@agbarr.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml Can
Energy 8kJ/2kcal41kJ/10kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0.7g3.6g
of which sugars 0g0g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt 0.06g0.29g
Niacin (Vitamin B3)3.2mg (20% *)16mg (100% *)
Vitamin B6 0.28mg (20% *)1.4mg (100% *)
*Percentage of the reference intake of an average adult--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

