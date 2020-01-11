Cif Eco Refill Power & Shine Kitchen 70ml

Quality Product
Really love a refill product to save on buying the dispenser again and also helping the environment! A quality product that is great for cleaning the kitchen and other surfaces leaving a fresh clean finish! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Works just as good if not better than buying a full size bottle!
Saves my kitchen cupboard space and helps the environment at the same time, i love that i can keep the same spray bottle as it's just a waste throwing a perfectly good empty bottle. It's an excellent cleaner that leaves my kitchen sparkling and smelling fresh! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super product
I really liked the idea of the small concentrate bottle and adding water, rather than always buying the large spray bottles. it is better for the environment as we as a family as are tying to reduce our use of plastic. Smells great and cleans just as good as any Cif product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great effort to reduce plastic
What a great idea to reduce plastic. This simply refills your existing spray bottle by adding with water. The product cleans as well as the original product so no loss of quality. I do think these should be priced cheaper though as they cost as much as the ready to go bottle. Yes there’s the incentive to reduce plastic but the reality is most shoppers will buy the ready to go bottle so if cheaper would add extra incentive to buy this refill. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Recommend
This is a wonderful idea had my CIF. So much plastic saved from our planet. The product itself works in the exact same way as the original product just with so much less packaging. This is how I will be buying my cleaning products where possible from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Cleans well and good for the environment
This is the first time we've used any of these ecorefill products and I think we'll be using them far more in the future. They give the same great result that Cif products usually do whilst being easy to use and environmentally friendly. It also seems to be good value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant product
Think these are a really good idea. They take up a lot less space and are really easy to use. Same great quality from buying a large bottle and makes it simple to have a spare in the cupboard for when needed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sceptical but proved it works
I was sceptical that this would be any good, I thought diluting it would make it weak, but that isnt the case. It was easy to add to an empty bottle and works just as well as a brand new ready made bottle of cif. I like the idea that its saving on plastic use, anything to help the environment. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it!
I love this product. It is great for cleaning stubborn greasy stains a d comes in a lovely handy container that is small enough to buy in bulk. It has a lovely fresh aroma that leaves any room (bathroom/kitchen) smelling clean and fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great idea and great cleaner
I personally believe that this is the best kitchen cleaner out there. It smells amazing and does the job its intended for effortlessly. This is the first time I've used the refill but certainly wont be the last and now I'm looking at other ways I can reduce plastic usage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]