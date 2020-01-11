By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cif Eco Refill Power & Shine Kitchen 70Ml

4.5(50)Write a review
image 1 of Cif Eco Refill Power & Shine Kitchen 70Ml
£ 1.50
£21.43/litre

Product Description

  • Cif Eco Refill Power & Shine Kitchen 70ml
  • Want a powerful kitchen cleaner that helps you save space and use less plastic? Try Cif Ecorefill Power & Shine Kitchen. This 10x concentrated cleaning spray refill delivers the same beautiful cleaning results of Cif in a convenient and eco-friendly cleaning product so you can upgrade your cleaning routine without compromising quality.
  • The perfect way to reduce, reuse, recycle plastic at home, this kitchen cleaner spray refill leaves kitchen surfaces shiny and beautiful. Use this tough degreaser on chrome, ceramic and even enamel and achieve 100% streak-free shine and 100% tough grease removal while going green.
  • By choosing Ecorefill, you’ll reduce the space taken up by your kitchen cleaning products thanks to its small size, reuse your spray bottle for life*, and recycle 100% of the packaging after use. Switch to Cif Ecorefill today and turn your ordinary Cif Power & Shine Kitchen spray into a refillable spray bottle.
  • The Cif Ecorefill products range also includes Power & Shine Bathroom so you can turn more of your regular cleaning products into reusable spray bottles.
  • Through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan, Unilever’s mission is to make sustainable living commonplace. By 2025 we have committed to ensuring that all our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable. The 10x concentrated Cif Ecorefill means a Cif bottle can be reused for life thus reducing the plastic footprint of each product by 75%. Welcome to the #ecorefillrevolution.
  • Cif Ecorefill Power & Shine Kitchen is 10x concentrated kitchen cleaner in a bottle that allows you to reuse your spray bottle for life
  • The Cif Kitchen refill uses 75% less plastic vs the current 700ml spray bottle
  • The refillable cleaning products have the same great performance as the standard Power & Shine spray
  • The 10x concentrated kitchen spray refill cuts through persistent dirt without damage leaving a streak-free shine
  • This kitchen cleaning refill saves space in the cupboard and it’s lighter to carry
  • Using Cif Ecorefill kitchen cleaner enables to reduce 87% of the trucks. Welcome to the #ecorefillrevolution
  • Pack size: 70ML

Information

Produce of

Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Remove the spray head and fill with water up to the line (630 ml). 2. Attach the ecorefill to the bottle neck and screw clockwise until it clicks. 3. Once the ecorefill is empty, remove and replace the spray head. Use as normal. DO NOT USE NEAT, TO BE DILUTED ONLY IN AN EMPTY 700ML CIF POWER & SHINE KITCHEN SPRAY BOTTLE.

Warnings

  • CAUSES SEVERE SKIN BURNS AND EYE DAMAGE. HARMFUL TO AQUATIC LIFE WITH LONG LASTING EFFECTS. CONTAINS LIMONENE. MAY PRODUCE AN ALLERGIC REACTION. CONTAINS: DECYLAMINE OXIDE, SODIUM HYDROXIDE.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfied Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

70 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUSES SEVERE SKIN BURNS AND EYE DAMAGE. HARMFUL TO AQUATIC LIFE WITH LONG LASTING EFFECTS. CONTAINS LIMONENE. MAY PRODUCE AN ALLERGIC REACTION. CONTAINS: DECYLAMINE OXIDE, SODIUM HYDROXIDE.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

50 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Quality Product

5 stars

Really love a refill product to save on buying the dispenser again and also helping the environment! A quality product that is great for cleaning the kitchen and other surfaces leaving a fresh clean finish! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works just as good if not better than buying a full size bottle!

5 stars

Saves my kitchen cupboard space and helps the environment at the same time, i love that i can keep the same spray bottle as it's just a waste throwing a perfectly good empty bottle. It's an excellent cleaner that leaves my kitchen sparkling and smelling fresh! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super product

5 stars

I really liked the idea of the small concentrate bottle and adding water, rather than always buying the large spray bottles. it is better for the environment as we as a family as are tying to reduce our use of plastic. Smells great and cleans just as good as any Cif product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great effort to reduce plastic

4 stars

What a great idea to reduce plastic. This simply refills your existing spray bottle by adding with water. The product cleans as well as the original product so no loss of quality. I do think these should be priced cheaper though as they cost as much as the ready to go bottle. Yes there’s the incentive to reduce plastic but the reality is most shoppers will buy the ready to go bottle so if cheaper would add extra incentive to buy this refill. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Recommend

5 stars

This is a wonderful idea had my CIF. So much plastic saved from our planet. The product itself works in the exact same way as the original product just with so much less packaging. This is how I will be buying my cleaning products where possible from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cleans well and good for the environment

4 stars

This is the first time we've used any of these ecorefill products and I think we'll be using them far more in the future. They give the same great result that Cif products usually do whilst being easy to use and environmentally friendly. It also seems to be good value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant product

5 stars

Think these are a really good idea. They take up a lot less space and are really easy to use. Same great quality from buying a large bottle and makes it simple to have a spare in the cupboard for when needed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sceptical but proved it works

5 stars

I was sceptical that this would be any good, I thought diluting it would make it weak, but that isnt the case. It was easy to add to an empty bottle and works just as well as a brand new ready made bottle of cif. I like the idea that its saving on plastic use, anything to help the environment. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it!

5 stars

I love this product. It is great for cleaning stubborn greasy stains a d comes in a lovely handy container that is small enough to buy in bulk. It has a lovely fresh aroma that leaves any room (bathroom/kitchen) smelling clean and fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great idea and great cleaner

5 stars

I personally believe that this is the best kitchen cleaner out there. It smells amazing and does the job its intended for effortlessly. This is the first time I've used the refill but certainly wont be the last and now I'm looking at other ways I can reduce plastic usage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Cif Eco Refill Power & Shine Bathroom 70Ml

£ 1.50
£21.43/litre

Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Cleaner Spray 700Ml

£ 2.00
£2.86/litre

Tesco Thick Bleach 24 Hour Citrus750ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.39
£0.52/litre

Aldi Price Match

Mr Muscle Max Gel Unblocker 1000Ml

£ 3.00
£0.30/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here