Botanica Airwick Vanilla & Himalayan Magnolia 205G

these are one of the best candles i have used
i have been using these candles when they was on special offer else where. and they are lovely as soon as you come into the room you can smell them. lovely.
New
205g ℮
BOTANICA by AIR WICK Vanilla & Himalayan Magnolia Naturally Derived Wax Candle. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Contains linalool. May produce an allergic reaction. The lid should not be used to extinguish the candle.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020