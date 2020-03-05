By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Botanica Airwick Vanilla & Himalayan Magnolia 205G

5(1)
Botanica Airwick Vanilla & Himalayan Magnolia 205G
£ 10.00
£48.79/kg

New

  • All our Botanica fragrances are crafted with ingredients inspired by nature, carefully sourced in a way that respects our Planet. Fragrance Infused with Natural Essential Oils.
  • Responsibly sourced* inspired by nature
  • responsibly sourced natural fragrance ingredients*
  • *Our Magnolia essential oil is responsibly harvested in small-batches from Yunnan.
  • Experience great fragrances from first to last burn.
  • Lasts up to 40 hours.
  • Naturally derived and paraffin wax blend candle with metal free wick.
  • Nothing but the ingredients you need
  • Fragrance - Infused with essential oils
  • Helpers - Naturally derived wax and Paraffin wax - Fuels the flame
  • Microcrystalline Wax - Helps maintain a stable product
  • UV stabiliser - Prevent discolouration
  • Fragrance oil - Fragrance
  • Pack size: 205G

Information

Warnings

  BOTANICA by AIR WICK Vanilla & Himalayan Magnolia Naturally Derived Wax Candle. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Contains linalool. May produce an allergic reaction. The lid should not be used to extinguish the candle.

  • Air Wick™ Consumer Services:
  • For help and advice, contact us: www.airwick.co.uk
  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0800 376 8181
  • IE - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318

Net Contents

205g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

BOTANICA by AIR WICK Vanilla & Himalayan Magnolia Naturally Derived Wax Candle. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Contains linalool. May produce an allergic reaction. The lid should not be used to extinguish the candle.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

these are one of the best candles i have used

5 stars

i have been using these candles when they was on special offer else where. and they are lovely as soon as you come into the room you can smell them. lovely.

