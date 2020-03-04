By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lenor Unstoppables Scent Booster Fresh 264G

5(1)Write a review
Lenor Unstoppables Scent Booster Fresh 264G
£ 4.00
£15.16/kg

Offer

  • Available in different scents, each Lenor Unstoppables fragrance provides an in-wash scent boost that injects freshness into every wash. A boost of freshness from wash to wash, Lenor Unstoppables keeps up to 12 weeks with boosted freshness (in storage), so your clothes are always ready to wear, infused with your favourite scent. Our scent experts recommend Unstoppables Fresh If you are looking for a sparkling citrus and juicy fruits scents wrapped into a transparent floral notes. For an optimal use, Lenor Unstoppables should be added into the empty drum before every wash; then add clothes, detergent, fabric conditioner, your usual laundry routine.
  • A boost of freshness from wash to wash
  • In-Wash scent booster with sparkling citrus & juicy fruits fresh scents wrapped into floral notes
  • Personalise the scent intensity by choosing the quantity of beads you want to use
  • Pour beads directly into the empty drum before your laundry
  • Lenor Unstoppables in-wash scent booster are available in different scents
  • They are enchanting on their own… and irresistible together. I feel good in Lenor
  • Pack size: 264G

Information

Ingredients

Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a doctor. Contains Citronellol, Limonene, Hexyl Salicylate, Hexyl cinnamal, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Benzyl salicylate, Allyl Cyclohexylpropionate, 2,4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

264g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a doctor. Contains Citronellol, Limonene, Hexyl Salicylate, Hexyl cinnamal, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Benzyl salicylate, Allyl Cyclohexylpropionate, 2,4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

There's no other product like it

5 stars

It's good quality, it's smells grate better than any other product like this. I recommend this product to anyone. Honestly the feeling you get once it's all washed and smelling nice is fabulous !

