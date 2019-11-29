By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baby Dove Calming Nights Lotion 400Ml

Write a review
  • Your baby's bedtime should be all about relaxation, care and pleasure. That is why it is important to choose appropriate baby care products, which will meet the very high standards of baby skin nourishment. Did you know that in its first year, a baby's skin is up to 30% thinner than in adults? With this idea in mind we have created the new Baby Dove Calming Nights Lotion whose gentle baby care formula will help your little one relax and will provide their gentle skin with protection that it needs. Not only does our baby lotion help replenish essential skin moisture and nutrients that are lost during a bath, but it also gives out a relaxing milk and chamomile scent that will allow your baby to calm down, relax and fall asleep more easily. Not only is our product dermatologically and paediatrically approved, but it also pH-neutral, which is crucial in maintaining the skin's microbiome, that is, the living layer which plays an important role in keeping your baby’s skin healthy and resilient. Use this baby lotion for sensitive skin and dry skin as a helping hand after bathtime to soothe your baby’s skin dryness and leave it fresh, healthy and touchably softer.
  • Baby Dove Calming Nights Lotion is a gentle baby lotion that soothes dry baby skin from the first use
  • Our lotion for babies features a special formula with 100% natural ingredients; a warm milk and chamomile calming scent to help baby relax before bedtime
  • Hypoallergenic, pH-neutral and tear-free baby care product
  • Safe baby lotion that's been dermatologically, ophthalmologically and paediatrically tested
  • Helps to moisturise baby's dry skin overnight
  • PETA certified baby cream

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Petrolatum, Stearic Acid, Glycol Stearate, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Isostearate, Triethanolamine, Tapioca Starch, Phenoxyethanol, Glyceryl Stearate, Parfum, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Carbomer, Disodium EDTA, Stearamide AMP

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use: Warm Baby Dove Calming Nights Lotion in your hands, apply it to your baby’s body and massage gently. Ideal for everyday use.

Warnings

  • External use only

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

29 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Fabulous product!

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I am very impressed with this lotion, it is lovely to apply to my babys skin it isn't too thick and creamy like some others which we have tried. It is lovely and light, and smells amazing - the scent is very relaxing my little one has loved having a pre bedtime massage with this lotion and it is definitely a very welcome addition to our bedtime routine. I would definitely recommend this lotion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bottle

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I bought this a few weeks ago have been using it on my girl. It's so nice and moisturiser and smells nice. I have used it a few times too. Smells gorgeous. Keeps my girls legs moisturized l. I have used it all over her body and will carry on using it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I have been using this product fir a couple of weeks now, i am a big fan of baby dove products. This one smells lovely, i use this product daily on my daughter and her skin is always soft and moisturised. Id also say it is good value for money as not much lotion is needed when using so lasts a while. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It’s very calming

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I used this lotion now for 2weeks. Not only on my girls, but on myself aswell. It’s fast absorbing and smells amazing. My 1,5year old girl have a bit dry skin and help with that too. I definitely will buy more once we finish [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft Smooth Baby Dove Lotion

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I really love this Baby Dove Lotion. My baby is teething so wakes up through the whole night, after gently massaging Baby Dove lotion on to his Skin I noticed he was calm and slept through the night. Didn’t disturb me at all. It is soft and smooth on my Baby’s Skin. The fragrance is light and smells lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I received this item about 3 weeks ago. It smells gorgeous! I decided to use it on my 2 year old and 4 month old. My 2 year old has sensitive skin but his skin didn't react to this lotion at all. It smells lovely, it is easy to apply and the instructions are clear. It doesn't make you hands feel greasy or horrible. My 2 year old loved having it on after his bath and he actually slept great that night! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mild and moisturising

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

This cream is perfect for dry, sensitive baby skin. It has a lovely fragrance that is very mild. It is quite a thick cream but spreads well onto skin. I used it on my baby’s arms and legs, immediately after a bath and although it look a little time to absorbed well into the skin, it left each area soft to touch and there was no irritation from using it, just moisturisation and hydration. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lush!

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Left my daughters skin feeling moisturised, and smelling lovely. It absorbs into the skin, doesn't leave it feeling greasy and left her skin feeling smooth. The scent is calming as it's got chamomile and warm milk to help her relax just before bedtime. 100% natural ingredients. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft skin!

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I have used this on my little boy for the past few nights after his back and he loves it. It is easy to apply to his skin and absorbs onto his skin lovely. I have used a lot of creams on my son and this is one of the best. It smells so nice and keeps his skin well moisturised. He is really calm since we have used this in our bedtime routine. Also you don’t need to use too much as it applies really good! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells dreamy

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

My baby finds snoozing off a task as he is a very hyper 11month old. I tried this lotion and first, the smell is dreamy and secondly it penetrates into skin quickly. No residue left. I found that it helped my child settle quickly and he was asleep in no time. Its the scent of lavender that does the trick and so gentle too on young skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 29 reviews

