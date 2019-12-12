Baby Dove Wipes 75Pc Biodegradable

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nope!! 1 stars Review from unilever.com 12th December 2019 Absolutely not keen on these wipes , they not only smell awful but they rip everytime you use them. Pooey finger or what. Dove has been going downhill for many years and this only makes it worse for them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely wipes 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th December 2019 These are lovely, soft wipes, they didn’t cause any rash or stinging on my baby (or other kids’ faces) they are also strong but bring biodegradable you don’t feel bad using them. My only negative is I prefer a wetter wipe with more of a soothing fluid, these are slightly drier than other biodegradable wipes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Baby wipes! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th December 2019 Absolutely love these, so soft and thick. No tearing when using them, left my babies skin so soft and clean. Really good quality too! I would definitely recommend this product to family & friends. Perfect for adults too not just babies! Excellent!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th November 2019 I love dove products and I was not disappointed with there’s wipes they are supper soft and not to wet For my daughter face a bump they will definitely be my go to wipes there is nothing bad I can say about them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th November 2019 I use a lot of wet wipes and the thought of them takes years and years to break down does worry me alittle. I love the fact that Johnson have come up with this product. They come out of the pack really well and don't break, I've tried some toilet wipes before and they just break leaving hole in them so theses Johnson's ones are doing well so far. Theses ones don't smell of anything so great for sensitive skin. John's have made a great product here and I look forward to try more of their future thinking items. The only down side to theses wiles is that I don't find them very wet, making poo hard to get off some times, however this wouldn't stop me from buying them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle on the skin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th November 2019 These wet wipes are brilliant. Not only are the fragrance free but they are really gentle on the skin too. I find the texture of these just right, they ain't too thick or too wet. The added bonus to these are, that they are biodegradable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effective product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd November 2019 I have been using these Baby Dove wipes for a couple of weeks. I was skeptical at first as initially they feel quite dry in comparison to other wipes but they were really effective. I used them at nappy time and to clean up after messy food and they did a good job at removing residue. They don’t have any fragrance to them and it didn’t irritate my babies skin. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good wipes 4 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd November 2019 These are some very good wipes from Dove. Its great they are biodegradable and natural and good for the skin etc. The only thing is they arent different from anything else on the market and Boots own brand for example work just as well, but if these ones prove to be cheaper then i would definately look to switch out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great wipes 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd November 2019 I've been very happy with these wipes - good quality and it feels better knowing they are not made of plastic! The only improvement point would be for the packaging: not only it is plastic but also the sticker that protects the wipes moisture easily comes off... But I'm sure you will find a way of improving this one day. Thank you for proving that wipes do not have to be made of plastic! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]