By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Baby Dove Wipes 75Pc Biodegradable

4.4(34)Write a review
image 1 of Baby Dove Wipes 75Pc Biodegradable
£ 4.99
£4.99/each
  • Baby Dove Biodegradable Fragrance Free Baby Wipes are mild and gentle for your baby's skin. Our dermatologist and paediatrician tested baby wipes for delicate skin help remove impurities and leave your baby’s skin clean and soft. In fact, these fragrance-free baby wipes are as gentle as water. Our hypoallergenic baby wipes aren’t only for baby’s bottom and the nappy area – they’re suitable for use all over your baby’s body, to clean delicate hands and face, too. Great for on-the-go – keep a pack in your nappy bag for a quick clean-up wherever you are! If you like baby wipes that leave your baby’s skin clean and instantly moisturised, our Baby Dove Biodegradable Wipes remove impurities while moisturising instantly. And with an easy-to-use pack that keeps wipes moist and fresh, you can easily pull out individual baby wipes, making Baby Dove Biodegradable Wipes super simple to use. Baby Dove is a brand parents can trust to gently cleanse and moisturise baby’s delicate skin without any harm to our planet as our wipes are made with naturally derived fabrics to help you be more eco-friendly. How to use: Pull out a single wipe and gently wipe the area you'd like to clean and moisturise. Suitable for nappy changes and for all over use. External usage only. Take care of your baby and for the planet with Baby Dove Biodegradable Baby Wipes.
  • Baby Dove Biodegradable Fragrance Free Baby Wipes gently cleanse even the most sensitive skin while also caring for the environment
  • Our fragrance-free baby wet wipes contain no artificial colourants and are as gentle to your skin as water
  • These caring baby wipes are completely hypoallergic so that you can use them with no risk to you or your little ones
  • Baby Dove Biodegradable Fragrance Free Baby Wipes are tested by dermatologists and paediatricians and are suitable for sensitive skin and newborns
  • These biodegradable baby wipes are made of naturally derived fabrics to help you care for your little ones and the planet
  • 75 baby wipes in a convenient pack to last for a long time and so that you can always have them near

Information

Ingredients

aqua, glycerin, sodium, benzoate, peg-40, hydrogenated castor oil, citric acid, zinc sulfate, disodium edta, propylene glycol

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use: Pull out a single wipe and gently wipe the area you'd like to clean and moisturise. Suitable for nappy changes and for all over use.

Warnings

  • "External usage only. Do Not Flush"

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

75 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

"External usage only. Do Not Flush"

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

34 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nope!!

1 stars

Review from unilever.com

Absolutely not keen on these wipes , they not only smell awful but they rip everytime you use them. Pooey finger or what. Dove has been going downhill for many years and this only makes it worse for them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely wipes

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

These are lovely, soft wipes, they didn’t cause any rash or stinging on my baby (or other kids’ faces) they are also strong but bring biodegradable you don’t feel bad using them. My only negative is I prefer a wetter wipe with more of a soothing fluid, these are slightly drier than other biodegradable wipes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Baby wipes!

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Absolutely love these, so soft and thick. No tearing when using them, left my babies skin so soft and clean. Really good quality too! I would definitely recommend this product to family & friends. Perfect for adults too not just babies! Excellent!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I love dove products and I was not disappointed with there’s wipes they are supper soft and not to wet For my daughter face a bump they will definitely be my go to wipes there is nothing bad I can say about them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

I use a lot of wet wipes and the thought of them takes years and years to break down does worry me alittle. I love the fact that Johnson have come up with this product. They come out of the pack really well and don't break, I've tried some toilet wipes before and they just break leaving hole in them so theses Johnson's ones are doing well so far. Theses ones don't smell of anything so great for sensitive skin. John's have made a great product here and I look forward to try more of their future thinking items. The only down side to theses wiles is that I don't find them very wet, making poo hard to get off some times, however this wouldn't stop me from buying them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle on the skin

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

These wet wipes are brilliant. Not only are the fragrance free but they are really gentle on the skin too. I find the texture of these just right, they ain't too thick or too wet. The added bonus to these are, that they are biodegradable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effective product

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

I have been using these Baby Dove wipes for a couple of weeks. I was skeptical at first as initially they feel quite dry in comparison to other wipes but they were really effective. I used them at nappy time and to clean up after messy food and they did a good job at removing residue. They don’t have any fragrance to them and it didn’t irritate my babies skin. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good wipes

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

These are some very good wipes from Dove. Its great they are biodegradable and natural and good for the skin etc. The only thing is they arent different from anything else on the market and Boots own brand for example work just as well, but if these ones prove to be cheaper then i would definately look to switch out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great wipes

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I've been very happy with these wipes - good quality and it feels better knowing they are not made of plastic! The only improvement point would be for the packaging: not only it is plastic but also the sticker that protects the wipes moisture easily comes off... But I'm sure you will find a way of improving this one day. Thank you for proving that wipes do not have to be made of plastic! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft and perfect for baby

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

These wipes are brilliant they dont tear while wiping and one wipe does the job they're soft and baby doesn't come out in a rash even quite good for removing waterproof make up I would reccomend these to everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here