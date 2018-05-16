Fairy All In One Dishwasher Original 29 Tablets 391G

- Fairy Original All in One dishwasher tablets have the 1st time cleaning action and its formula even cleans dried-on grease. Fairy Original combines liquid and powder in one powerful capsule. Its ultrasoluble pouch dissolves much faster than hard-pressed tablets, so they start acting immediately to get the job done. Plus, they're incredibly easy to use. Just place them in your dishwasher detergent dispenser. No unwrapping and no mess. Also use Fairy washing up liquid in your sink. Its concentrated formula cuts through grease instantly, to give you a brilliant clean. The cleaning power you can always trust for your washing up.
- With 1st time cleaning action, even cleans dried on grease
- Fairy Original All in One dishwasher tablets
- Tough stain removal and super shine function
- Built-in salt and rinse aid action also with glass and silver protection
- Keeps your dishwasher smelling clean and fresh
- Powerful cleaning action with liquid grease dissolver
- Designed and tested for use on all leading dishwashers
- Ready to use and no need to unwrap
- Pack size: 391G
Information
Ingredients
5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, Polycarboxylates, <5% Phosphonates, Enzymes, Perfumes, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Belgium
Preparation and Usage
- 1 capsule = 1 load. Place a capsule into dispenser drawer and close immediately. Handle with dry hands only. Do not unwrap or puncture the capsule. Reseal the bag after each use.
Warnings
- Causes serious eye damage. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor. Wear eye protection. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Drink small amount of water to dilute. Contains Sodium Carbonate Peroxide, Trideceth-n.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK
- Weybridge
- Surrey
- KT13 0XP
- United Kingdom
- 0800 328 5901
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Safety information
- Corrosive
