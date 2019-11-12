By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Goodbelly Oat Flakes With Apple & Cranberry 350G

£ 3.50
£1.00/100g
Per 40g serving
  • Energy661kJ 157kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt0.28g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1653kJ

Product Description

  • Wholegrain Oat Flakes with Apple, Cranberry & Pumpkin Seeds
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • At GoodBelly®
  • We like to mix it up in the kitchen whenever possible, taking humble cereal to new heights - in this case with a recipe we believe is truly tasty and also good for your gut. This combination of ingredients was carefully chosen to bring you a variety of textures and flavours, satisfying your taste buds at the same time as giving your gut a healthy start†
  • We hope you love it as much as we do.
  • High in oat fibre for healthy digestion†
  • †Oat grain fibre contributes to an increase in faecal bulk.
  • A healthy gut is a happy gut
  • Although there's still a lot to learn about how the diet influences gut health, one thing is clear for us: feeding your gut with oat fibre is an excellent way to help keep it healthy.
  • With Live cultures
  • Each serving of GoodBelly contains cereal pieces coated with Bifidobacterium Lactis cultures and unlike other foods with live cultures, our cereals don't need refrigeration
  • Trust us. It's breakfast. But not as you know it!
  • A tasty way to help you take care of your gut health!
  • Our Recipe
  • We've thoughtfully chosen every single ingredient in our recipe - from our wholesome oat flakes, chewy apples and tangy cranberries, all the way to our deliciously crunchy pumpkin seeds. And we definitely made sure to avoid any artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners!
  • And what about adding more variety to your breakfast with delicious Blueberry and Banana flavour of our GoodBelly® cereals range?
  • Yum!
  • Note: Contents may settle in transit and therefore may not be mixed evenly.
  • High in Oat Fibre for healthy digestion
  • Gut-friendly Wholegrain Oat Flakes
  • With Bifidobacterium Lactis cultures
  • Oat grain fibre contributes to an increase in faecal bulk

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Oat Flakes (69%), Dried Cranberries (Cranberries (4%), Sugar, Humectant: Glycerol, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Barley Malt Extract, Sugar, Dried Apple (4%), Pumpkin Seeds (4%), Oat Fibre, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Bifidobacterium Lactis Cultures, Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, roll down the bag and close carton after use.

Number of uses

8 servings in this pack

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g serving% RI*
Energy 1653kJ661kJ8%
-393kcal157kcal8%
Fat 7.8g3.1g4%
of which saturates 1.4g0.6g3%
Carbohydrates63g25g
of which sugars 19g8g8%
Fibre 10g4g
Protein 12g5g
Salt 0.69g0.28g5%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

helpful and tasty

4 stars

it has helped me with flatulence and indigestion . l have it for evening meal as well as breakfast ,some days .lt's not cheap but tasty and effective .

Really nice taste

5 stars

This cereal is so tasty! The added bit if fruit in the cereal gives it extra flavour and makes the cereal! And the best thing of all is that its good for you! The only one thing I would say is the box is quite small so I got through the box in just over a week. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty but

3 stars

This tastes good and appears healthy however I don't understand how this can be coated in good bacteria that are going to be of any benefit, not sure how you can have live bacteria in an unrefrigerated item. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good morning GoodBelly!

5 stars

Thoroughly enjoyed every bite of this cereal. So the deal is, each oat grain flake is coated in a live culture that's focused on looking after your gut, hence the name. These flakes stay crunchy throughout and did not have a "yoghurty" taste to them I was expecting. Loads of huge cranberries with a nice balanced sweetness, apple pieces and crunchy and delicious sunflower seeds, see the photo. You get a seriously varied and thoroughly enjoyable bowl of cereal which you know your gut will approve of as much as you do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So Tasty!!

4 stars

I'm not a cereal person normally and I try my best to avoid the unhealthy high in sugar cereals that have saturated the breakfast market but I have to say that I have taken a liking to this particular cereal. I have heard of the benefits of acidopholus and other probiotics but I think you'll have to eat this for a while, maybe 2-3 months to see a noticeable difference to your Gut health. It's tasty and doesn't need refrigeration like yoghurt or some tablets so if you want something that will be good for your stomach than this would be a convenient choice. I'd be interested to try the other flavours to see if they will be as nice as the Apple & Cranberry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes Good!

4 stars

Really tasty granola and the fruity bits in it were very nice too! I'm not too sure if the bio cultures did anything, as I've only had the one box so far and I don't know if the amount you'd have in each bowl is enough to actively do anything, but it all helps I suppose! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty cereal but nothing special

3 stars

This cereal was nice and tasty, however it wasn't anything special over other products on the market. In terms of the digestion benefits, I imagine you would have to eat over a period of time to recognise the benefits? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good belly? Laden with sugar!

4 stars

Firstly I would be lying if I told you this cereal doesn’t taste great, because actually it is really good. The fruit isn’t too sweet, the flakes are just right giving a great texture. It’s just a massive shame that there are TWO forms of added sugar in this cereal when there really doesn’t have to be. Apple is a natural sweetener and unfortunately it is just another cereal trying to look healthy that isn’t. I won’t be purchasing again regardless of the nice taste. Remember, cakes taste good but too many and they’re considered unhealthy - cereal is no different! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very impressed

5 stars

Happy to have tried this cereal! Now part of my morning routine, I have a bowl before heading to work and find it keeps the hunger at bay until lunch time. Tastes delicious with the sweet apple and cranberry pieces and a healthy option for keeping a happy belly! Has live cultures, making it an easy way to incorporate into a balanced diet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good flavour and filling

4 stars

This is a good box of cereal. It is tasty, quite healthy and is filling. There's nothing exceptional about it, but likewise there is nothing bad about it. I'd definitely buy it again, especially if it was on offer. Worth a try though if you haven't had it before as it offers something just a little bit different in the cereal aisle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

