Goodbelly Oat Flakes With Banana & Blueberry 350G

4.5(95)Write a review
£ 3.50
£1.00/100g
Per 40g serving
  • Energy680kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat4g
    6%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars6g
    7%
  • Salt0.27g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1699kJ

Product Description

  • Wholegrain Oat Flakes with Blueberry, Banana, Pumpkin Seeds & a Dash of Ginger
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • At GoodBelly®
  • We like to mix it up in the kitchen whenever possible, taking humble cereal to new heights - in this case with a recipe we believe is truly tasty and also good for your gut. This combination of ingredients was carefully chosen to bring you a variety of textures and flavours, satisfying your taste buds at the same time as giving your gut a healthy start†
  • We hope you love it as much as we do.
  • High in oat fibre for healthy digestion†
  • †Oat grain fibre contributes to an increase in faecal bulk.
  • A healthy gut is a happy gut
  • Although there's still a lot to learn about how the diet influences gut health, one thing is clear for us: feeding your gut with oat fibre is an excellent way to help keep it healthy.
  • With Live cultures
  • Each serving of GoodBelly contains cereal pieces coated with Bifidobacterium Lactis cultures and unlike other foods with live cultures, our cereals don't need refrigeration
  • Trust us. It's breakfast. But not as you know it!
  • A tasty way to help you take care of your gut health!
  • Our Recipe
  • We've thoughtfully chosen every single ingredient in our recipe - from our wholesome oat flakes, crunchy banana and tangy blueberries, all the way to our deliciously crunchy pumpkin seeds. And we definitely made sure to avoid any artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners!
  • And what about adding more variety to your breakfast with delicious Apple and Cranberry flavour of our GoodBelly® cereals range?
  • Yum!
  • Note: Contents may settle in transit and therefore may not be mixed evenly.
  • High in Oat Fibre for healthy digestion
  • Gut-friendly Wholegrain Oat Flakes
  • With Bifidobacterium Lactis cultures
  • Pack size: 350g
  • Oat grain fibre contributes to an increase in faecal bulk
  • High in oat fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Oat Flakes (69.5%), Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Pumpkin Seeds (5.0%), Dried Banana (4.0%), Blueberry (3.0%), Oat Fibre, Coconut Oil, Ginger (1.1%), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Bifidobacterium Lactis Culture, Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, roll down the bag and close carton after use.

Number of uses

8 servings in this pack

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Lets Talk!
  • 00800 0789 0789
  • Open 9am-5pm. Monday-Friday
  • goodbellycereal.com/uk
Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g serving% RI*
Energy 1699kJ680kJ8%
-404kcal162kcal
Fat 10g4g6%
of which saturates 3.4g1.4g7%
Carbohydrates 61g25g
of which sugars 15g6g7%
Fibre 9.8g3.9g
Protein 12g5g
Salt 0.68g0.27g5%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

95 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

So tasty

5 stars

Love love this in the morning! Its the perfect breakfast for me I usually have it at home but its perfect to pack away and take to work with me. It keeps me full until lunch and is packed full of flavour abd goodness. My husband also enjoys it to, it not goes on our weekly shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

I really love this cereal. I have it with natural yogurt for breakfast or as a snack and it’s the perfect compliment! You can really taste the blueberries and i love that its super healthy for me and not packed with nasties [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Filling

4 stars

A great tasting cereal which is very rich in taste and filling. The mix of blueberry and banana gave it the extra flavor which can be enjoyed as a snack or for breakfast. You do not even need to add milk! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious, healthy start to my morning

4 stars

Tried this cereal for the first time a week ago and was impressed. I start every morning with a bowl of cereal so am always keen to try new products in the market. This goodbelly cereal feels healthy, was filling and importantly tasted pretty good. Only real concern is that the box was quite small so after a few bowls I was finished, a bigger box could provide greater value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious and feels healthy

5 stars

Delicious cereal and part of my daily routine (and sometimes evening) I’d can’t wait to try the other flavours. Great with milk and not too bad with Greek yoghurt and lovely nutritious breakfast for me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Blueberry and Banana Cereal

4 stars

I am not usually a cereal fan but was intrigued by the gut benefits and the blueberry and banana flavour. The cereal tastes great, with the oat flakes remaining solid, large pieces of dried banana and blueberry and whole pumpkin seeds. There is a subtle hint of ginger as well which really enhances the taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

If you're into granola, try this healthier swap

4 stars

I tried this cereal expecting it to be overly sweet however was pleasantly surprised by its natural tasting flavour and great crunch. We all know that probiotics are important in maintaining gut health, so I was surprised to read that the good live cultures in this cereal survive at room temperature so the cereal doesn't need to be refrigerated. I'd definitely recommend this cereal to anyone looking for something kind on the stomach and not too sugary. The Blueberry & Banana flavour made this a bit of a fave and I would even swap this for my usual granola! Tastes great with Oat Milk. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

This is a tasty and nutritious breakfast which keeps me full till lunchtime. the fruit is tangy and tastes like fresh or frozen fruit. I can't wait to try the other variations of this cereal and see if they are as tasty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good

5 stars

I am always the first to think about my gut because of a health condition. I have an ibd and my gut is quite comfortable to digest this product, the masterword is "probiotic" to nourish my good bacterias. The taste is good and lives cultures are doing the job. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting

5 stars

This is different from what I would normally eat but made a nice change. It tasted really good and could taste the blueberrys and banana. I intend to have this every now and then as a bit of a change! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 95 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

