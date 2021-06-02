We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Carousel 8Ft 3D Quick Set Pool

5(1)
image 1 of Carousel 8Ft 3D Quick Set Pool
£ 35.00
£35.00/each
  • Quick Set® technology allows quick & easy setup - just inflate the top ring, and the pool rises as it fills.
  • Jump on in for some refreshing fun with the Carousel 3D Quick Set® Ring Pool. Just put on the included 3D goggles, and watch colourful underwater creatures come to life. Designed with an inflatable top ring, this pool makes setup a breeze and is ready for water in just minutes. Simply inflate the top ring, fill the pool with water, and the pool will rise as the water fills. Enjoy hours of splashing around while your imagination soars.
  • Inflated dimensions: Approx. (Dia)244cm x (H)76cm.
  • Vivid, intriguing 3D ocean animals graphics for aquarium swim-in fun
  • Includes 2 pairs of 3D goggles
  • Made with durable, puncture-resistant materials

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for ages 6+.

Lower age limit

6 Years

Excellent

5 stars

Brilliant pool, the best one we’ve ever had, we’ve had many!! Great to look at, doesn’t look an eyesore in the garden! Very pleased.

