By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cake Decor Halloween Sprinkles 90G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cake Decor Halloween Sprinkles 90G
£ 1.50
£16.67/kg

Product Description

  • Mixed Coloured Sugar Decorations
  • Looking for Inspiration? Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk
  • Share your bakes with us on social media to win!
  • #CakeDecorHalloween
  • Spooky Mix!
  • So easy
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Corn Starch, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Shellac), Artificial Flavouring, Colours (Carmine, Vegetable Carbon, Carotenes, Brilliant Blue)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.

Name and address

  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Return to

  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.
  • customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk

Net Contents

90g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 1620kJ/381kcal
Fat 0.7g
of which saturates 0.7g
Carbohydrate 93.7g
of which sugars 60.4g
Protein 0.0g
Salt 0.00g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Dr. Oetker Extra Strong Orange Food Colour Gel 15G

£ 1.35
£0.90/10g
Clubcard Price

Cake Decor Coloured Writing Icing 76G

£ 2.00
£2.64/100g

Dr. Oetker Extra Strong Black Food Colour Gel 15G

£ 1.35
£0.90/10g
Clubcard Price

Dr. Oetker Coloured Gel - Green Extra Strong 15G

£ 1.35
£0.90/10g
Clubcard Price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here