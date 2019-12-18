Jack Daniels 3X5cl & Tumbler Gift Set
Offer
Product Description
- Family of Spirits and Tumbler
- Jack Daniel's® Tennessee Honey™
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is mingled with our proprietary honey liqueur for a unique, smooth flavor with notes of vanilla, caramel and almond. Serve chilled straight or with a favorite mixer. It's a little bit of honey and a whole lot of Jack.
- Jack Daniel's® Old No. 7 Brand
- Mr. Jack's philosophy of "Every Day We Make It, We'll Make It The Best We Can," still holds true today. Jack Daniel's is the only whiskey maker that crafts its own barrels. And, true to Mr. Jack's original recipe, it's a smooth, well-rounded flavor with caramel, vanilla and toasted oak notes.
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire™
- The Jack Daniel Fire Brigade stands ready to protect our fine whiskey from fire's threat. Sometimes though, mixing fire & whiskey is a good thing. Our Tennessee Fire blends red hot cinnamon liqueur with the smooth character of Jack Daniel's Old No.7 for a classic spirit with a fiery finish.
- "Every day we make it, we'll make it the best we can."
Information
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Wash glass tumbler before first use. Dishwasher safe.
Name and address
- Packed and distributed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
- www.jackdaniels.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019