Wicked Kitchen Wicked Mac 395G

Lots of pasta but no sauce.
There was a lot of pasta and not much else! No sauce to speak of. Not very appetising!
Awful no flavour and dry!
Probably the driest thing I've ever eaten. Not creamy at all and had little flavour. I may of well as eaten a handful of sand.
Great taste. Nice variety of flavours. Could be a
Great taste. Nice variety of flavours. Could be a little bit more saucy but excellent nevertheless.
Filling But Tasteless
Dry, expensive and somewhat bland. Also very high in saturated fat. It does, however, make for a filling lunch and the flavour does build as you eat it. I wouldn't buy this again.
Dreadful. A complete waste of money.
This product is nothing like it is described. Awful. Not even worth one star.
Dry and bland, yuck!
It looks tasty enough in the box however, do your taste buds a favour and don't eat this. It's incredibly dry, lacks flavour and zero cheese sauce, yuck! Could not finish it. Will not buy again, very disappointing!
Fantastic
I’ve tried a lot of vegan ready meals and this has to be on of my favourite Mac & cheese . I always look forward to Mac & cheese Tuesday now
Pasta and garlic granules yuk
Comes in quite a thick plastic container, possibly reusable, however concerns as alot of plastic. Dense thick starchy mac with little cheese. Texture very dry. Basically macaroni pasta smothered in garlic granules. Leaves a strange after taste. Not a pleasent meal and for a vegan product why so much packaging???
Bland and disappointing
Bland it was very dry I had to add a sauce to eat it very disappointed will not purchase again
Delicious
Loved this! Delicious and takes just like non vegan mac and cheese- yummy!