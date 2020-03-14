By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Wicked Mac 395G

2.5(12)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Wicked Mac 395G
£ 3.50
£0.89/100g
Each pack
  • Energy2646kJ 628kcal
    31%
  • Fat16.2g
    23%
  • Saturates8.3g
    42%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 670kJ / 159kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked macaroni pasta in a butternut squash with coconut oil and soya alternative to cream cheese sauce topped with crispy fried onions and coconut oil alternative to cheese.
  • Pack size: 395G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Macaroni (55%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Butternut Squash, Butter Beans, Onion, Coconut Oil, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Modified Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Soya Bean Extract, Wheat Flour, Yeast Extract, Oat Fibre, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Soya Beans, Soya Protein Concentrate, Rice, Gram Flour, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Sugar, Tricalcium Citrate, Mustard Bran, Ethanol, Onion Powder, Red Chilli, Glucose, Ground Turmeric, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Carotenes), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 min 45 secs / 900W 3 mins 30 secs.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes 15 seconds (800W), 2 minutes (900W).
Stir, then heat for a further 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/(900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and loosen lid.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

395g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (395g)
Energy670kJ / 159kcal2646kJ / 628kcal
Fat4.1g16.2g
Saturates2.1g8.3g
Carbohydrate24.3g96.0g
Sugars1.0g4.0g
Fibre2.3g9.1g
Protein5.1g20.1g
Salt0.4g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

12 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Lots of pasta but no sauce.

3 stars

There was a lot of pasta and not much else! No sauce to speak of. Not very appetising!

Awful no flavour and dry!

1 stars

Probably the driest thing I've ever eaten. Not creamy at all and had little flavour. I may of well as eaten a handful of sand.

Great taste. Nice variety of flavours. Could be a

5 stars

Great taste. Nice variety of flavours. Could be a little bit more saucy but excellent nevertheless.

Filling But Tasteless

3 stars

Dry, expensive and somewhat bland. Also very high in saturated fat. It does, however, make for a filling lunch and the flavour does build as you eat it. I wouldn't buy this again.

Dreadful. A complete waste of money.

1 stars

This product is nothing like it is described. Awful. Not even worth one star.

Dry and bland, yuck!

1 stars

It looks tasty enough in the box however, do your taste buds a favour and don't eat this. It's incredibly dry, lacks flavour and zero cheese sauce, yuck! Could not finish it. Will not buy again, very disappointing!

Fantastic

5 stars

I’ve tried a lot of vegan ready meals and this has to be on of my favourite Mac & cheese . I always look forward to Mac & cheese Tuesday now

Pasta and garlic granules yuk

1 stars

Comes in quite a thick plastic container, possibly reusable, however concerns as alot of plastic. Dense thick starchy mac with little cheese. Texture very dry. Basically macaroni pasta smothered in garlic granules. Leaves a strange after taste. Not a pleasent meal and for a vegan product why so much packaging???

Bland and disappointing

1 stars

Bland it was very dry I had to add a sauce to eat it very disappointed will not purchase again

Delicious

5 stars

Loved this! Delicious and takes just like non vegan mac and cheese- yummy!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

