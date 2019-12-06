By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Guinness Original 330Ml & Glass Tankard Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Guinness Original 330Ml & Glass Tankard Gift Set
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Tankard and Bottle Opener
  • Discover recipes and ideas at thebar.com
  • If you were in a pub sometime between 1821 and 1970, chances are this is the Guinness you would have been drinking. Originally brewed as the XX version of our Porter, it's hoppy, roasty and crisp with a bittersweet finish.
  • Guinness™ Official Licensed Product
  • Dark and lively

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley

Tasting Notes

  • It's hoppy, roasty and crisp with a bittersweet finish

Alcohol Units

1.4

ABV

4.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before End: See reverse of swing tag.

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Guinness Tankard
  • Wash glass thoroughly before use.
  • Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
  • Toucan Shaped Bottle Opener
  • Wash before first use.
  • Hand wash only.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed and Distributed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.
  • Guinness & Co.,
  • London,

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.
  • Guinness & Co.,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.
  • www.guinness.com
  • Consumer Care line: 08457 882277
  • Alcohol Care Line: 0345 601 4558

Lower age limit

18 Years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Guinness Original 12X440ml

£ 12.00
£2.28/litre

Offer

Guiness Original 330Ml & Beanie Hat

£ 4.50
£13.64/litre

Offer

Guinness Mug And Socks

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

Jagermeister & 2 Shot Glasses Gift Set

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here