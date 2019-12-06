Guinness Original 330Ml & Glass Tankard Gift Set
Product Description
- Tankard and Bottle Opener
- Discover recipes and ideas at thebar.com
- If you were in a pub sometime between 1821 and 1970, chances are this is the Guinness you would have been drinking. Originally brewed as the XX version of our Porter, it's hoppy, roasty and crisp with a bittersweet finish.
- Guinness™ Official Licensed Product
- Dark and lively
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley
Tasting Notes
- It's hoppy, roasty and crisp with a bittersweet finish
Alcohol Units
1.4
ABV
4.2% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before End: See reverse of swing tag.
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Guinness Tankard
- Wash glass thoroughly before use.
- Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
- Toucan Shaped Bottle Opener
- Wash before first use.
- Hand wash only.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed and Distributed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
- Guinness & Co.,
- London,
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
- Guinness & Co.,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
- www.guinness.com
- Consumer Care line: 08457 882277
- Alcohol Care Line: 0345 601 4558
Lower age limit
18 Years
