Halo Top Vanilla Crunch 3 X 80Ml
New
- Energy693 kJ 166 kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1307 kJ
Product Description
- Vanilla dairy ice cream coated with 30% whole milk chocolate and 1% wafer crunch.
- Find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
- #halotop
- Platinum series
- 166 calories per bar
- Pack size: 240ml
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, 30% Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Butter Oil, Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate)), 18% Cream, Sugar, Eggs, Milk Protein Concentrate, 1% Wafer (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Caramel Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Carrot Concentrate (Colour), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best before: see side of box.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Halo Top UK Limited,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
Return to
- Halo Top UK Limited,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
- www.halotop.com
Net Contents
3 x 80ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (80ml / 53g)
|%*
|Energy
|1307 kJ
|693 kJ
|-
|313 kcal
|166 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|19g
|10g
|15%
|of which saturates
|12g
|6,6g
|33%
|Carbohydrate
|29g
|15g
|6%
|of which sugars
|26g
|14g
|15%
|Protein
|5,8g
|3,1g
|6%
|Salt
|0,37g
|0,20g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019