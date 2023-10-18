We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Redex 5W-30 Ford 2L

Redex 5W-30 Ford 2L

Redex 5W-30 Ford 2L
Redex 5w-30 is a fully synthetic, Ford specific engine oil. It’s suitable for most petrol and diesel versions of DuraTec, DuraTorq and Zetec models including those with fuel injected, multivalved and turbo charged engines.As a premium quality engine oil, it will protect and lubricate to a high standard without the need for additional oil improvers.It is recommended for applications requiring:API SL CFACEA A5/B5Ford WSS-M2C-913-D, WSS-M2C913-C, WSS-M2C913-B, WSS-M2C913-A
Dating back to 1922, Redex has been a part of driving history for decades. Many drivers remember getting a shot of Redex at petrol stations, as a quick and easy addition to the fuel tank to improve engine performance
Fully SyntheticSuitable for both petrol and diesel vehicles
Pack size: 2L

Please check you are using the right engine oil by consulting your vehicle handbook for the relevant oil viscosity and OEM specification.

