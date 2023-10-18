Redex 5W-30 Ford 2L

Redex 5w-30 is a fully synthetic, Ford specific engine oil. It’s suitable for most petrol and diesel versions of DuraTec, DuraTorq and Zetec models including those with fuel injected, multivalved and turbo charged engines. As a premium quality engine oil, it will protect and lubricate to a high standard without the need for additional oil improvers. It is recommended for applications requiring: API SL CF ACEA A5/B5 Ford WSS-M2C-913-D, WSS-M2C913-C, WSS-M2C913-B, WSS-M2C913-A

Dating back to 1922, Redex has been a part of driving history for decades. Many drivers remember getting a shot of Redex at petrol stations, as a quick and easy addition to the fuel tank to improve engine performance

Fully Synthetic Suitable for both petrol and diesel vehicles

Pack size: 2L

Preparation and Usage