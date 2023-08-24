We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gourmet Perle Cat Food Ocean Collection 40X85g

Complete pet food for adult cats.
Ocean Delicacies from Gourmet™ Perle, simple and refined creations for an irresistible taste experience every day.
Discover also our other delicious Gourmet™ Perle recipesMini Fillet in Gravy, Duo, Mini Fillet in Jelly
Made with high quality ingredientsNo added colourantsNo added artificial flavourings and preservatives
Pack size: 3.4KG

Net Contents

40 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding guide: For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 to 4 pouches per day in at least 2-3 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Fresh clean drinking water should be always available.

With Ocean Fish and TunaWith Plaice and ShrimpWith Salmon and WhitefishWith Tuna and Shrimp

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Ocean Fish 4%, Tuna 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

Storage

Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back panel. Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Moisture:80.0%
Protein:13.0%
Fat content:2.5%
Crude ash:2.5%
Crude fibre:0.05%
Nutritional Additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:700
Vit D₃:105
-mg/kg:
Iron(II)sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 8.0)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 0.20)
Copper(II)sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 0.7)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 1.5)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 14.5)
Taurine:440
Additives:-

