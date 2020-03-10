Philips S3134 Shaver

great 5 stars Review from philips.com 10th March 2020 I would recommend this product as i find it gives a good, close shave. Leaves my skin smooth and very easy to use, easy to charge and the battery is great for lasting too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic!! 5 stars Review from philips.com 9th March 2020 This shaver was excellent ! Much better than my existing one. It was a smoother softer shave which glided so nicely against my skin, I'm usually up with a shaving rash after i shave but with this it was nothing at all! The 1 hr battery charge was excellent which made it alot easier to use and much better . The wet & dry shave was a good option aswell if I was on running short on time I would do a quick dry shave and again no irritation at all ! A perfect great shave in one ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great if you have sensitive skin. 5 stars Review from philips.com 24th February 2020 I got this shaver for my son, who has sensitive skin. Also as he has been going to a few interviews lately so thought this might help as I have heard great reviews about them online. My son says: The reason why I have given 5 star is because the shaver gives deep shave especially when I have very sensitive skin and after I’ve shaven the skin feels very smooth and soft. Yes I would recommend this shaver to my friends and family. Great gift idea too , might get it for my friends as their birthdays are coming up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

philips shaver 3000 5 stars Review from philips.com 22nd February 2020 Up til now when shaving i have always sworn by using hand held bladed razors thinking they gave you the best shave possible but boy was i wrong after using the philips shaver 3000 for the last month i have been converted never have i had such a comfortable close shave and the amazing thing is i can now have a wet or a dry shave any time of the day it even follows the contours of my face for an even closer shave so goodbye bladed razors hello philips shaver 3000 happy days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

very close shave 5 stars Review from philips.com 20th February 2020 I am very impressed with my Philips Shaver. The batteries charge fast and it's lasting nearly an hour, also the battery indicator is great for showing the level. To clean it I just hold it under the running water and it cleans very nicely. The head it glides very easily over the skin as it's so flexible. The hidden trimmer is an added bonus as it's really helpful in shaping and trimming sideburns. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cut my shaving time 5 stars Review from philips.com 13th February 2020 This shaver has cut my shaving time in half and gives the best shave I've had from any shaver before [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this shaver so much 5 stars Review from philips.com 12th February 2020 This shaver is excellent either wet or dry. The pivoted head gives a clean and comfortable shave its excellent at following the contours of the face and neck. The pop up trimmer is very handy and the charge is excellent 1 hour charge for 1 hour use. I would highly recommend this shaver [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wet and dry shave. 5 stars Review from philips.com 11th February 2020 I give the philips 3000 series 5* its a great shaver it comes really handy when you want a quick wet shave or even dry. You can click and flip the head up to clean it and on the side you can flip it and you have only small shaver to get a closer up. Its really gentle and smooth on my senstive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Shave 5 stars Review from philips.com 11th February 2020 This shaver is excellent, .I got a really clean shave and tried it wet and dry, both shaves were equally good. Great for quickness as you can shave in the shower, it does save time. I have been getting skin irritation with my previous shaver, but had none at all with this. The charging time is quicker too,which is great and it is easy to clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]