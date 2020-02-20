By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Philips S1070 Shaver

Philips S1070 Shaver
£ 35.00
£35.00/each

Product Description

  • Protective Shave S1070/04
  • Learn more: www.philips.com/style
  • For environmental information on Philips products refer to www.philips.com/greenproduct
  • Grooming: Shaving & Styling
  • www.philips.com/groomingapp
  • 3-directional flex heads
  • Ensure close skin contact for a comfortable shave, even in tricky areas like neck and jaw line
  • 2 W
  • 100-240 V
  • 50-60 Hz
  • Green High Energy
  • NiMH
  • Wet & dry shaver
  • Designed to prevent nicks and cuts
  • Skin protection system
  • Rounded profile of heads designed to protect skin
  • ComfortCut blade system
  • Aquatec wet & dry
  • 3-direction flex heads
  • 45 minutes of cordless shaving
  • 10-hour charging time
  • Pop-up trimmer
  • 2 year world-wide guarantee
  • Self-sharpening precision blades
  • Ensure you get a reliable clean shave

Information

Produce of

Made in China, Designed in Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Unplug before use

Name and address

  • Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V.,
  • Tussendiepen 4,
  • 9206 AD Drachten,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V.,
  • Tussendiepen 4,
  • 9206 AD Drachten,
  • The Netherlands.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

626 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

fantastic

5 stars

fantastic shaver! iv used some electric shavers that nick the skin and doesnt shave close enough to the skin but this one is brilliant. The flexible head gets close to the skin. Light and very easy to use, Great for charging and battery life too and easy to clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shaver

5 stars

Love this razor. My old shaver used to pull and nip at my skin this glides across my skin without any nips and leaves a close shave when used dry. Using this wet is brilliant it left my skin super soft without any irritation. Battery life has been great so far needed a plug adapter to use but they don’t cost much. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great value, close wet shave

4 stars

Good close shave on wet shaving, but not as great with dry shaving. Easy to use and straight forward simple set up. Glides across face and neck line with ease. Charge time is brilliant and I’ve used a month before needing to recharge. Definitely recommend as the price vs the feature are great value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

4 stars

Is easy to use the battery last long not as smooth as I thought it would be could be more gentle on the skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shaver

5 stars

Great little shaver not had a problem with it personally, very small and ideal to take away if you work away or going on holiday, battery life is really good for the size, feels very comofrtable on the skin I use wet shave as I get irratated skin, and this feels very pleasant, not had a bad shave yet, always look fresh after leaving no hair left, must have if your on a budget.

Amazing shaver

5 stars

I love this shaved.going from a razor to this shaver has changed my whole routine! It takes me much less time to shave nearly halved my shaving time.it gives me a comfortable shave with no irritation. The battery life is great and will last me around 5 shaves!Super simple to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not as good as my old one

3 stars

Having used Philips shavers for over 40 years. I dececided to update my 6 year old Philips and brought the AT887/16. This did a lot of pulling on my hairs,the only good point is it is easier to clean,washed out under the tap, instead of taking the 3 heads to peices to clean

Easy and gentle razor

4 stars

I managed to consistently get a very close shave with both wet and dry conditions! This shaver is gentle on the skin, and has not caused any skin irritation like many other razors I have tried. The 3 heads are very flexible as advertised so easy to cover all angles of the face. The only negative points are the lack of cleaning brush for after use, and the razor is a slightly awkward shape to hold, although it was fine once I got used to using it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shaver

5 stars

Great battery life and very quick to charge. Didn’t leave any irritation or anything. Happy to buy this product! Small and compact to which is always a plus [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what you need

4 stars

I really like this Philip's electric shaver, it is easy to use, sits well in my hand and gets the job done. It gives an extremely close shave and has cut my time shaving in half. I usually wet shave as my skin is easily irritated but I have been able to dry shave since I began using this and haven't had any issues which is great. Battery live is also really good, a full charge lasts for a long time and the shaver is easily cleaned. Very impressed. The only downside is it comes with a bathroom plug which most people do not have so a UK plug attachment needs bought, however these can be found cheaply. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 626 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

