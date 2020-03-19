The Worlds Worst Teachers David Walliams

- Millions of young readers have loved the World's Worst Children tales - now they will revel in this delightfully dreadful collection of the most gruesome grown-ups ever: The World's Worst Teachers. From the phenomenally bestselling David Walliams and illustrated in glorious colour by the artistic genius, Tony Ross.
- Think your teachers are bad? Wait till you meet this lot. These ten tales of the world's most splendidly sinister teachers will have you running for the school gates. Dr Dread teaches science and is half man, half monster... Watch out for the ghastly Miss Seethe. She is ALWAYS furious - and she's on a detention rampage. And as for Mr Phobe, he's a teacher with a real difference. He is bone-shakingly terrified of... children!
