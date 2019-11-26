We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Smarties Penguin 94G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Smarties Penguin 94G
£ 3.00
£3.20/100g

New

Per 1/6 Penguin
  • Energy349kJ 84kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2219kJ

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate figure containing mini Smarties (9%) (milk chocolate in a crisp sugar shell).
  • Hollow milk chocolate containing mini Smarties (9%) (milk chocolate in a crisp sugar shell).
  • Smarties is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
  • www.smarties.co.uk
  • Shake up their Christmas with SMARTIES® Milk Chocolate Christmas Penguin 94g!
  • These fun, colourful penguins are perfect as a treat in the run up to Christmas or as a gift. Which colour will you choose? Blue, pink or green? Whichever colour you pick, each penguin is full of mini Smarties® for you to enjoy!
  • Bring some Smarties® fun into your life! Yummy smooth milk chocolate sweets covered in colourful crisp sugar shells. Nestlé® Smarties® Penguins contain red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange mini Smarties® inside a delicious milk chocolate figure. Release the colourful fun of Smarties®!
  • Deliciously smooth milk chocolate has been at the heart of Smarties® for more than 80 years and, in 2005, Smarties® were the first UK major confectionery brand to move to no artificial colours - more reasons to enjoy Smarties®.
  • We select only quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®, which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farming communities and the quality of their products.
  • Love SMARTIES®?! Why not try the SMARTIES® Giant Tube 120g? Full of SMARTIES® for you to enjoy!
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Comes in three fun colours
  • Shaped like Smarties
  • Filled with mini Smarties
  • Shake them home today!
  • Pack size: 94G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Wheat Flour, Lactose and Proteins From Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Rice Starch, Flavourings, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes, Curcumin), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish), Barley Malt Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum and Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya.

Storage

Store cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • 1/6 Penguin = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact Us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

94g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/6 penguin% RI*
Energy2219kJ349kJ
-531kcal84kcal4%
Fat29.9g4.7g7%
of which: saturates17.9g2.8g14%
Carbohydrate55.5g8.7g3%
of which: sugars54.6g8.6g10%
Fibre1.4g0.2g
Protein9.3g1.5g3%
Salt0.34g0.05g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Contains 6 servings---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---

Safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

A great fun stocking filler

5 stars

Review from Smarties UK

Fun and festive addition to your chocolate stockings. Different colours for different members of the family with different personalities. Good shaking fun

cute small gift!

4 stars

Review from Smarties UK

very cute small xmas gift. i like the fact there are smarties inside and you can choose different colours

Smarties Penquin

5 stars

Review from Smarties UK

I love these had them before lovely for Christmas!

Great Look

5 stars

Review from Smarties UK

Fantastic looking and tasting product! Love the packaging and tast of the product.

Cute Penguwin!

5 stars

Review from Smarties UK

Lovely little Christmas themed Penguwin, also make a great musical insturment as well. Very entertaining.

Super cute and fun, Great xmas stocking filler!

5 stars

Review from Smarties UK

I will be buying these for all of my family members as little stocking fillers! What a great idea and will be sure they will all have smiles on their faces come xmas morning. < 3 xx

Love the smile

5 stars

Review from Smarties UK

Very witty and kids will love the happy smile. Funny and lots of character

Great packaging

5 stars

Review from Smarties UK

Great for kids as an Christmas present and birthday gifts.

Lovely colours, cheeky and christmasy

5 stars

Review from Smarties UK

I haven't managed to buy any yet, but I will buy this for my grandchildren for christmas stocky filler.

Perfect to shake up the season with - at any age

5 stars

Review from Smarties UK

Great to hear the smarties shaking , and see the size of the product and bright colours of the wrapping

