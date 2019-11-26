Smarties Penguin 94G

A great fun stocking filler
Fun and festive addition to your chocolate stockings. Different colours for different members of the family with different personalities. Good shaking fun
cute small gift!
very cute small xmas gift. i like the fact there are smarties inside and you can choose different colours
Smarties Penquin
I love these had them before lovely for Christmas!
Great Look
Fantastic looking and tasting product! Love the packaging and tast of the product.
Cute Penguwin!
Lovely little Christmas themed Penguwin, also make a great musical insturment as well. Very entertaining.
Super cute and fun, Great xmas stocking filler!
I will be buying these for all of my family members as little stocking fillers! What a great idea and will be sure they will all have smiles on their faces come xmas morning. < 3 xx
Love the smile
Very witty and kids will love the happy smile. Funny and lots of character
Great packaging
Great for kids as an Christmas present and birthday gifts.
Lovely colours, cheeky and christmasy
I haven't managed to buy any yet, but I will buy this for my grandchildren for christmas stocky filler.
Perfect to shake up the season with - at any age
Great to hear the smarties shaking , and see the size of the product and bright colours of the wrapping