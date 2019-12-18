Quality Street Carton 232G

Nice treat 4 stars Review from qualitystreetchocolates.com 15th November 2019 I was happy to get these chocolates to test and review as I have a sweet tooth and just love chocolate. The packaging was of good quality and colourful so stood out The description of the chocolates was handy so I new what I was trying. They all had a lovely rich taste to them and tasted really nice and they didn't last long I enjoyed the creamy texture of the cremes and the chewy texture of the toffee flavoured ones [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love love love 5 stars Review from qualitystreetchocolates.com 8th November 2019 I absolutely love these chocolates.. all of them in the selection are great and I love the size of the box.. perfect for sharing and perfect as a little gift. And all the colourful wrapping makes it extra special. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chocolate 4 stars Review from qualitystreetchocolates.com 1st November 2019 What can I say, never fails to disappoint. Chocolates goodness a wide range of selections in the box to satisfy all taste. Partial to a chocolate containing some form of nut there were plenty to choose from in this selection. Great size as a gift for someone or for sharing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product! 5 stars Review from qualitystreetchocolates.com 9th October 2019 Myself and my family really enjoyed this Chocolate, Toffee and Cremes box. The selection is great and there is something for everyone. I love the toffees, my children love the chocolate ones and my partner loves the cremes. There seemed to be a fairly equal selection so there was no falling out! I would definitely recommend these chocolates to others and would buy them again my self. Overall a great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Slightly updated packaging, similar contents 3 stars Review from qualitystreetchocolates.com 15th September 2019 This box of chocolates is for those who don't like surprises. You get the usual Quality Street chocolates (there were few toffees), which taste fairly plain but non offensive and familiar. The new packaging looks slightly more modern [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nothing new 3 stars Review from qualitystreetchocolates.com 15th September 2019 I don't know why I've been told it's a 'Christmas Chocolate, Toffee and Cremes Box' because it's the same as usual. I'm not sure why coconut and fudge ones are in there for a start. There is nothing Christmassy about it. The box is the usual plain one. There's nothing special about this 'Christmas' product. Have I been sent the wrong box? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love them! 5 stars Review from qualitystreetchocolates.com 12th September 2019 I saved these for a special occasion and they were gorgeous. I shared them with loved ones and we all love the mix of the chocolate selection. Everyone agreed that these are a perfect gift for someone or just as a wee treat for yourselves after getting through a hard week! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

best chocolates out there! 5 stars Review from qualitystreetchocolates.com 12th September 2019 I’ve always been a fan of Quality Street, however I am guilty of leaving the brand behind recently in favour for different selections.... not anymore! Love the box size as would be prefect for a small gift / secret Santa etc. But you get all of your faves in there, it really is all killer no filler! Great to see the size of the chocolates don’t appear any smaller than in the past so that’s one up on the competition! The taste of the chocolates hasn’t differed either which I am super happy about as every choc tastes like my childhood! Looking forward to getting a few more boxes in the lead up to Christmas! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good quality as usual 4 stars Review from qualitystreetchocolates.com 12th September 2019 I was lucky enough to be asked to try these Quality Street chocolates. There was the usual fabulous flavours and a new one, I found the caramel brownie flavours had a little too caramel in it, one the whole good quality as usually x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]