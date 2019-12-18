By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quality Street Carton 232G

4.5(45)Write a review
Quality Street Carton 232G
£ 2.00
£0.86/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Assorted milk and dark chocolates and toffees.
  • Remember to enjoy chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Quality Street® is suitable for vegetarians.
  • The chocolate used in Quality Street has been produced under The Nestlé Cocoa Plan™, which works with UTZ Certified to support cocoa farmers for better chocolate.
  • "What's your favourite Quality Street®? With a variety of iconic sweets to choose from, you're sure to bring home everyone's favourites. Every carton of Quality Street® contains a mixture of our famous individually wrapped chocolates, toffees, and Fruit Cremés for everyone to enjoy.
  • The rustle of sweets, the unmistakable scent of the newly-opened box, and the gleam of each bright, multicoloured wrapper is all part of the joy of Quality Street®.
  • When you bring home a carton of our famous individually wrapped chocolates, nobody will be able to wait to dig through and find their favourite. Whether you're enjoying these iconic Christmas sweets on the special day or just spending time together as a family, create moments that you can treasure forever with Quality Street®.
  • Our iconic selection of sweets has been bringing people together since 1936. John Macintosh, the owner of a successful confectionery business in Norwich, sold a deliciously chewy new toffee invented by his wife. When his son inherited the business, he soon created a range of sweets in beautiful wrappers that everyone could enjoy - and Quality Street® was born. Our sweets have been made in Halifax in Yorkshire since 1936, but they are enjoyed all over the world by lovers of delicious chocolate.
  • You'll know it's Christmas when you see the iconic purple carton for the first time. From The Purple One to Green Triangle, Strawberry Delight to Chocolate Toffee Finger, there's something that everyone in the family can't wait to get their hands on. Open the carton, dig through the sparkling sweets, and discover festive moments that you'll remember forever.
  • Now with the new Chocolate Caramel Brownie!"
  • Have you tried the new Chocolate Caramel Brownie? Available in all our cartons, tubs, tins and sharing bags!
  • Occasionally it is necessary to replace a sweet with another of equally high quality.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 232g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower, Coconut, Mango Kernel/ Sal/ Shea), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Coconut, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Hazelnuts, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, E471), Flavourings, Butterfat (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Lactic Acid, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk and Dark Chocolates contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and other Tree Nuts

Storage

Store cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 2 Sweets = 1 serving
  • The chocolates may become white in warm conditions as a result of cocoa butter moving to the surface but are still safe to enjoy.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 12 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  PO Box 203,
  York,
  YO91 1XY.
  Nestlé Ireland,
  3030 Lake Drive,
  City West,

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy 1975kJ374kJ8400kJ
-471kcal89kcal2000kcal4%
Fat 20.5g3.9g70g6%
of which: saturates 11.8g2.2g20g11%
Carbohydrate 67.1g12.7g260g5%
of which: sugars 58.2g11.0g90g12%
Fibre 1.3g0.3g--
Protein 3.6g0.7g50g1%
Salt 0.21g0.04g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**2 sweets----
Contains approximately 12 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

45 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Nice treat

4 stars

I was happy to get these chocolates to test and review as I have a sweet tooth and just love chocolate. The packaging was of good quality and colourful so stood out The description of the chocolates was handy so I new what I was trying. They all had a lovely rich taste to them and tasted really nice and they didn't last long I enjoyed the creamy texture of the cremes and the chewy texture of the toffee flavoured ones [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love love love

5 stars

I absolutely love these chocolates.. all of them in the selection are great and I love the size of the box.. perfect for sharing and perfect as a little gift. And all the colourful wrapping makes it extra special. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chocolate

4 stars

What can I say, never fails to disappoint. Chocolates goodness a wide range of selections in the box to satisfy all taste. Partial to a chocolate containing some form of nut there were plenty to choose from in this selection. Great size as a gift for someone or for sharing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product!

5 stars

Myself and my family really enjoyed this Chocolate, Toffee and Cremes box. The selection is great and there is something for everyone. I love the toffees, my children love the chocolate ones and my partner loves the cremes. There seemed to be a fairly equal selection so there was no falling out! I would definitely recommend these chocolates to others and would buy them again my self. Overall a great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Slightly updated packaging, similar contents

3 stars

This box of chocolates is for those who don't like surprises. You get the usual Quality Street chocolates (there were few toffees), which taste fairly plain but non offensive and familiar. The new packaging looks slightly more modern [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nothing new

3 stars

I don't know why I've been told it's a 'Christmas Chocolate, Toffee and Cremes Box' because it's the same as usual. I'm not sure why coconut and fudge ones are in there for a start. There is nothing Christmassy about it. The box is the usual plain one. There's nothing special about this 'Christmas' product. Have I been sent the wrong box? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love them!

5 stars

I saved these for a special occasion and they were gorgeous. I shared them with loved ones and we all love the mix of the chocolate selection. Everyone agreed that these are a perfect gift for someone or just as a wee treat for yourselves after getting through a hard week! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

best chocolates out there!

5 stars

I’ve always been a fan of Quality Street, however I am guilty of leaving the brand behind recently in favour for different selections.... not anymore! Love the box size as would be prefect for a small gift / secret Santa etc. But you get all of your faves in there, it really is all killer no filler! Great to see the size of the chocolates don’t appear any smaller than in the past so that’s one up on the competition! The taste of the chocolates hasn’t differed either which I am super happy about as every choc tastes like my childhood! Looking forward to getting a few more boxes in the lead up to Christmas! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good quality as usual

4 stars

I was lucky enough to be asked to try these Quality Street chocolates. There was the usual fabulous flavours and a new one, I found the caramel brownie flavours had a little too caramel in it, one the whole good quality as usually x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All the favourites - deliciously nostalgic

4 stars

It's so comforting opening a box of quality street to see all my favourite chocolates - the toffee penny, green triangle etc. There is a new sweet - the chocolate caramel brownie and this is a welcome addition to the box. Tasty and oh so easy to work your way through .... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

