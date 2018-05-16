Twinings Cold Infuse Pink Grapefruit & Orange 30G

Product Description
- Pink Grapefruit & Orange Flavoured Cold Water Infusion
- All natural ingredients*
- *These herbal ingredients are specially heat treated to make them our first ever infuser safe to drop into cold water.
- Want to liven up your water in a hassle-free way?
- We make it simple. No fuss, no mess, just drop & go
- For water bottles
- Sugar free
- Great for on the go
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
White Hibiscus*, Rosehips*, Natural Pink Grapefruit Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (8%), Apple Pieces*, Natural Blood Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (6%), Natural Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (6%), Hibiscus*, Roasted Chicory Root*, Orange Peel*, *These Herbal Ingredients are specially heat treated to make them our first ever infuser safe to drop into cold water
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consumer within 6 months.
Produce of
Blended and packed in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Drop
- Leave...
- Shake & Enjoy
- Drop 1 infuser in your water bottle (500ml).
- Wait for 5 minutes, shaking occasionally.
- Leave infuser in and enjoy.
- After trying, add more water to taste, but once prepared, please consume within 8 hours.
- No water bottle will be harmed in the making of cold in'fuse, but please wash yours after each use.
Name and address
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Return to
- Call us on 01264 313444
- www.twinings.co.uk
Net Contents
30g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Brewed Infusion**
|Energy
|7kJ / 2kcal
|Fat
|0g
|Of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|Of which Sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.01g
|**Based on an infused brewed in 500ml cold water
|-
