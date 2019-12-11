Pedigree Rodeo Turkey Sticks 70G
Offer
Product Description
- PEDIGREE RODEO TURKEY STICKS 70G
- Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
- Dogs love to discover - Rodeo™ chews are tasty and twisted dog treats, perfect for everyday treating. Their unique twisted shape gives them a deliciously chewy texture that makes for enjoyable play times and bonding moments. Now in Christmas Dinner Turkey flavour.
- Deliciously chewy dog treats with a twisted shape that makes for enjoyable play times and bonding moments.
- Complementary pet food developed by nutritionists and vets at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition.
- At Pedigree®, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
- The Pedigree® complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
- Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life
- Vitamins to maintain your dog's natural defences
- Minerals including calcium to help give him strong bones
- Pack size: 247g
Information
Ingredients
Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Various Sugars, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Minerals, Oils and Fats, Seeds, Herbs
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: Small dogs e.g. Dachshund, feed up to 3 sticks per week. Medium dogs, e.g. Cocker Spaniel, feed up to 6 sticks per week. Large dogs, e.g. Labrador, feed up to 12 sticks per week. Please reduce main meal accordingly. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs 5 kg and over. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.uk.pedigree.com
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.ie.pedigree.com
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|23.0
|Fat content:
|3.2
|Inorganic matter:
|5.6
|Crude fibres:
|1.5
|Moisture:
|17.5
|Calcium:
|0.70
|Omega 3 fatty acids:
|570 mg/kg
|Energy:
|303 kcal/100 g
|Vitamin A:
|5001 IU
|Vitamin E:
|50.0 mg
|Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate:
|15.0 mg
|Turkey flavour:
|0.90 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Sensory additives:
|-
Safety information
