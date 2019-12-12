Bakedin Salted Caramel Cupcakes Kit 375G
Product Description
- Ingredient Kit to Make Salted Caramel Cupcakes
- The Baking Club Bakedin
- If you liked this mix you'll Love our Baking Club: a different baking kit delivered to your doorstep each month. For an exclusive discount go to: www.bakedin.co.uk/club
- All Bakedin products are made using the principles of great quality ingredients such as our top-notch Belgian chocolate and flour, which is milled just 40 miles from Bakedin HQ in Hampshire.
- In 2013, three friends with a love for baking formed Bakedin and began to sell their handmade baking kits at local markets. Things moved quickly, and in 2015 Joe quit his day job in IT to manage the business full time. He was introduced to Michel Roux who now approves the recipes and the rest is history.
- No palm oil
- Makes 6 cupcakes
- No waste, less fuss
- Love food hate waste
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 375g
Information
Ingredients
Icing Sugar (Sugar, Maize Starch), Granulated Sugar (21%), Self Raising Flour: (Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate & Sodium Bicarbonate), Statutory Nutrition (Calcium, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin)), Caster Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar (Sugar, Cane Molasses), Salt (1%) (Salt, Anti-Caking Agent: Sodium Ferrocyanide), Baking Powder (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Raising Agents (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate))
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk, Wheat, Soya and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeBest before: see sticker.
Preparation and Usage
- You Will Need
- Ingredients
- 2 medium eggs
- 165g butter
- 65ml milk
- Equipment
- Muffin tin
- Time
- Preparation: 30 mins
- Bake time: 20-25 mins
- 1. Preheat your oven to 180°C/160°C fan/Gas Mark 4. Line your muffin tin with the 6 cupcake cases provided.
- 2. Empty the granulated sugar & salt (bag 1) into a saucepan with 2 tbsp water. Place onto a medium heat, stirring only occasionally to avoid uneven cooking/burning. When you have an amber coloured caramel, add in 15g butter & stir. Add 50ml milk and stir. Bring to the boil then take off the heat & transfer to a clean bowl to cool.
- 3. Place the flour, sugars & baking powder (bag 2) into a mixing bowl & add 75g softened butter & 2 eggs. Mix until smooth. Divide the batter evenly between the cupcake cases, making sure not to fill them more than half way. Place into the oven to bake for 20-25 mins until golden.
- 4. When baked, remove from the oven & whilst still in the tins, place onto a cooling rack to cool completely.
- 5. To make the buttercream, put the icing sugar (bag 3) in a separate bowl. Give the caramel a quick stir & add 1 tbsp to the icing, along with 75g soft butter & 1 tbsp (15ml) milk/water. Beat until you have a light & fluffy mixture.
- 6. Cut out an upturned cone shape (the diameter of a 5 pence piece) from the centre of each cake and fill with 1-2 tsps of caramel, leaving a little caramel to decorate the finished cupcakes. Finish by topping with buttercream, using a piping bag or spooning it on. Drizzle the leftover caramel over the top of the cupcakes.
Name and address
- Baked In Ltd,
- Office 112,
- Slington House,
- Rankine Road,
- Basingstoke,
- Hampshire,
Net Contents
375g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|Energy kJ / kcal
|1611kJ / 379kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|92.1g
|of which sugars
|78.1g
|Protein
|1.8g
|Salt
|3g
