Grey Goose La Collection 4X5cl

5(1)Write a review
Grey Goose La Collection 4X5cl
£ 15.00
£75.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Vodka & Flavoured Vodka
  • @greygoose
  • Add a little twist to the moments that matter
  • Our Grey Goose Flavours perfectly match any occasion. Enjoy classic cocktails or create something brand new
  • Do not sell separately
  • Pack size: 20cl

Information

Ingredients

La Poire, Le Citron, L'Orange: Vodka, Natural Aromas

ABV

40% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Shaken or Stirred or However.
  • Just make it Grey Goose.

Warnings

  • Security Protected Packaging
  • Not Suitable for Microwaving

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • BMP,
  • 11 Route Du Laubaret,
  • 16130 Gensac-La-Pallue,
  • France.

Importer address

  • BM Ltd,
  • Kings Worthy,
  • Winchester,
  • Hampshire,
  • SO23 7TW,
  • England.

Return to

  • BM Ltd,
  • Kings Worthy,
  • Winchester,
  • Hampshire,
  • SO23 7TW,
  • England.
  • greygoose.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 50ml

Safety information



1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Amazing gift!

5 stars

Such a cute and generous looking gift, I really enjoyed trying all the different fruit flavours, all of them delicious my favourite the pear one... oh my goodness its heaven.

