Tesco Finest Iberico Cheese 150G

Tesco Finest Iberico Cheese 150G
£ 2.75
£18.34/kg

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy534kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat11.1g
    16%
  • Saturates8.1g
    41%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1780kJ / 430kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat hard cheese made from pasteurised cow's, goat's and sheep's milk.
  • Made in La Mancha region of Spain by our cheesemaker Quesos Rocinante. *Over 50 years experience of cheese making.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Iberico Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Stabiliser (Calcium Chloride), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, using milk from Spain

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1780kJ / 430kcal534kJ / 129kcal
Fat37.0g11.1g
Saturates27.0g8.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.1g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.0g7.2g
Salt1.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

