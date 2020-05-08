Tesco Finest Iberico Cheese 150G
Product Description
- Full fat hard cheese made from pasteurised cow's, goat's and sheep's milk.
- Made in La Mancha region of Spain by our cheesemaker Quesos Rocinante. *Over 50 years experience of cheese making.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Iberico Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Stabiliser (Calcium Chloride), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Spain, using milk from Spain
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1780kJ / 430kcal
|534kJ / 129kcal
|Fat
|37.0g
|11.1g
|Saturates
|27.0g
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.0g
|7.2g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.
