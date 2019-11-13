Tesco Maple Gammon Shanks 540G

- Energy1160kJ 275kcal14%
- Fat7.5g11%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars15.3g17%
- Salt1.9g32%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 154kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked cured pork gammon shanks with added water and a sachet of caramelised maple sauce
- SLOW COOKED Slow cooked for 6 hours, served with a sweet and sticky maple glaze Sous Vide. These pork gammon shanks have been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
- SLOW COOKED Slow cooked for 6 hours, served with a sweet and sticky maple glaze Sous Vide. These pork gammon shanks have been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
- Pack size: 540g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Shank (85%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Sodium Nitrate)], Caramelised Maple Sauce (14%) [Water, Raw Cane Sugar, Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Maple Syrup, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper].
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 35
For best results, oven cook. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins Preheat oven. Remove all packaging and place sauce sachet to one side. Remove meat from pouch, place on an ovenable dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Remove from oven, discard foil and any cooking juices. Evenly drizzle the contents of the sauce sachet over the gammon shanks and return to oven uncovered for a further 10 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 mins / 4 mins
Remove pouch from carton and place sauce sachet to one side.
Place the meat pouch onto a microwavable dish and pierce top of the pouch several times.
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W), 4 minutes (900W).
Shake the pouch halfway through cooking.
Stand for 2 minutes.
Carefully cut along the top of the pouch to open as steam will escape and discard the meat juices.
Remove meat from pouch and drizzle the contents of the sauce sachet evenly over the gammon shanks to serve.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
540g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (179g**)
|Energy
|648kJ / 154kcal
|1160kJ / 275kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|7.5g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|8.6g
|15.3g
|Sugars
|8.6g
|15.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Protein
|20.2g
|36.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 540g typically weighs 358g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019