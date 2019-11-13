By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Maple Gammon Shanks 540G

Tesco Maple Gammon Shanks 540G
£ 4.00
£7.41/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1160kJ 275kcal
    14%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars15.3g
    17%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 154kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked cured pork gammon shanks with added water and a sachet of caramelised maple sauce
  • SLOW COOKED Slow cooked for 6 hours, served with a sweet and sticky maple glaze Sous Vide. These pork gammon shanks have been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Shank (85%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Sodium Nitrate)], Caramelised Maple Sauce (14%) [Water, Raw Cane Sugar, Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Maple Syrup, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper].

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 35
For best results, oven cook. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins Preheat oven. Remove all packaging and place sauce sachet to one side. Remove meat from pouch, place on an ovenable dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Remove from oven, discard foil and any cooking juices. Evenly drizzle the contents of the sauce sachet over the gammon shanks and return to oven uncovered for a further 10 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 mins / 4 mins
Remove pouch from carton and place sauce sachet to one side.
Place the meat pouch onto a microwavable dish and pierce top of the pouch several times.
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W), 4 minutes (900W).
Shake the pouch halfway through cooking.
Stand for 2 minutes.
Carefully cut along the top of the pouch to open as steam will escape and discard the meat juices.
Remove meat from pouch and drizzle the contents of the sauce sachet evenly over the gammon shanks to serve.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

540g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (179g**)
Energy648kJ / 154kcal1160kJ / 275kcal
Fat4.2g7.5g
Saturates1.4g2.5g
Carbohydrate8.6g15.3g
Sugars8.6g15.3g
Fibre0.5g0.9g
Protein20.2g36.1g
Salt1.0g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 540g typically weighs 358g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

