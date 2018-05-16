Bridge Valley Foods Chicken Tikka Breast Slices 100G

Product Description
- Tikka Chicken Breast Slices: Fully cooked, ready to eat slices of chicken breast in a tikka flavour seasoning.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Origin of Chicken: Brazil and Thailand.
- Ready to Eat
- Tasty Protein on the go
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast, Water, Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Triphosphate (E451i) 108g of Raw Chicken Meat is used in the production of 100g of Cooked Chicken Breast, Tikka Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Mixed Spices (Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Ginger Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Ground Cardamom), Tomato Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Flavouring, Coriander Leaf, Colour: Paprika Extract; Processing Aid: Silicon Dioxide)
Allergy Information
- For allergen, see underlined ingredient in bold.
Storage
For Use By see front of pack.Keep refrigerated below 5°c Once opened, use within 24 hours and date indicated. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month of freezing. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted use within 24 hours. Do not refreeze after defrosting.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For best results heat from chilled. The following instructions are guidelines only. This product is suitable to eat from chilled. If heating ensure the product is piping hot before serving.
Cat E 80Ow Full Power. Remove from all packaging. Place on a microwaveable plate. Cover with film and pierce several times. Cook for 1 minute, 30 seconds.
Stand for 1 minute before serving.
Produce of
Produced and packed in the U.K.
Warnings
- WARNING! ALTHOUGH EVERY EFFORT HAS BEEN MADE TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.
Name and address
- Produced and packed by:
- BM Foods,
- BS11 9YS.
Return to
- BM Foods,
- BS11 9YS.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as Sold:
|Energy
|462kj/109Kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|(of which saturates
|0.6g)
|Carbohydrates
|2.9g
|(of which sugars
|1.2g)
|Fibre
|0.47g
|Protein
|20.6g
|Salt
|1.3g
Safety information
Using Product Information
