Glade Electric Scented Oil Vanilla Blossom 20Ml
- Creating the perfect mood is just an outlet away. With a beautiful design that blends into your decor, Glade plugin air freshener for your home allows you to use any of your favourite Glade Electric Scented Oil refills, including Romantic Vanilla Blossom. Simply insert the fragrance oil refill and plug it in to freshen a room with long-lasting scent (up to 100 days on low setting).
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- Plugin air freshener refill diffuses a warm blossoming invitation to close your eyes and drift
- Plug in the new, redesigned, adjustable plugin air freshener for up to 100 days of continuous diffused fragrance *based on low setting
- Glade PlugIns Romantic Vanilla Blossom Scented Oil freshens rooms with long-lasting fragrances infused with essential oils
- Romance; We have a fragrance for that
- Pack size: 20ML
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Rotate device's electrical plug, if needed. 2. Unscrew cap from fragance bottle and insert into device. 3. Insert device upright. Please read the Important Safety Instructions. 4. Adjust device intensity to desired settings. Wash hands after handling.
Warnings
- Contains: 2-(4-tert-butylbenzyl) propionaldehyde; Geraniol. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. Wear protective gloves. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. Contains: 1-(2,6,6-trimethyl-1,3-cyclohexadien-1-yl)-2-buten-1-one; 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthyl)ethan-1-one; 1-(2,6,6-trimethyl-3-cyclohexen-1-yl)-2-buten-1-one; (R)-p-mentha-1,8-diene, Geranyl acetate. May produce an allergic reaction. Use only in well-ventilated areas. If spilled, wipe up the perfume immediately. Never plug another appliance or cable in an outlet above the warmer device. Retain the outer carton during the full use for the safety instructions. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
20ml ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
