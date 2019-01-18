By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar 40G

£ 0.75
£1.88/100g

New

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Flavour Candy
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate Flavour Candy [Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (Cow's Milk), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat (Cow's Milk), Vegetable Oil (Palm, and/or Shea, and/or Sunflower Oil), Lactose (Cow's Milk), Reduced Fat Cocoa, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate from Castor Bean Oil (E476)), Artificial Flavour (Vanillin)]

Allergy Information

  • May contains traces of Almonds, Wheat and Hazelnuts

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.

Produce of

Manufactured in Malaysia

Name and address

  • Hershey Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (1025659-U),
  • No. 1, Jalan Kargo 3,
  • Senai Airport City,
  • 81400 Senai,
  • Johor,
  • Malaysia.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Questions or Comments?
  • www.askhershey.com
  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2274 kJ/543 kcal
Totat Fat 30 g
Of which Saturates18 g
Carbohydrates59 g
Of which Sugars 53 g
Protein 9 g
Salt 0.27 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

