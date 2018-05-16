Duck Fresh Discs Fruitopia Apple & Pomegranate 36Ml

Product Description
- DUCK FRESH DISCS FRUITOPIA APL & P/GRAN 36ML
- Fretting about traditional toilet cleaner cages that harbour germs? Fret no more. Duck® Fresh Discs Fruitopia have a gel-based toilet stain remover formula that self-sticks to the toilet bowl so germy cages aren’t something to fret about. Fresh Discs prevent the buildup of limescale and germ-harbouring stains. Just stick one to the inside toilet rim, so you can keep things clean with a fresh Fruitopia scent. No touching or scrubbing required, just automatic freshening action with every flush. Pretty easy, huh? This bathroom cleaner starter kit contains 1 handle and 6 gel discs.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- Duck® Fresh Discs – the toilet cleaner that extends that fresh clean smell with no germy cage
- Just stamp in the toilet bowl to help clean and freshen with every flush
- The toilet bowl cleaner that prevents the buildup of limescale and stains that harbour bathroom germs
- Keeps your toilet bowl clean for at least 6 weeks
- Pack size: 36ML
Information
Ingredients
contains: <5% anionic surfactants; >15% and <30% non-ionic surfactants. also contains: perfume
Preparation and Usage
- HOW TO USE: Ensure the toilet is clean. 1. Align large button on gel holder with holes on handle. Remove cap and keep. 2. Position clear end of gel holder against inside surface of bowl where water will flow when flushed. Press and hold button whilst pushing dispenser against bowl until button clicks. 3. Pull dispenser straight back to leave a gel disc. 4. Replace cap tightly. Flush toilet to activate gel disc. After application, disc may be attractive to young children. Use product in an area least visible by children. Suitable for septic tanks. 5. After dispensing the last gel disc, twist the gel holder slightly and remove from dispenser. Keep handle for refill. WHERE TO USE: Toilets
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTER/doctor if you feel unwell. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Be attentive of young children when they are near the toilet. For use in toilet bowls only. Keep only. Keep out of reach of pets.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
36ml ℮
Safety information
Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTER/doctor if you feel unwell. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Be attentive of young children when they are near the toilet. For use in toilet bowls only. Keep only. Keep out of reach of pets.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020