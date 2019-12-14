By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Burgers 226G

4(13)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Burgers 226G
£ 1.50
£6.64/kg
One burger
  • Energy774kJ 184kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 767kJ / 183kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free vegetable suet, pea protein, onion and seasoning formed into patties.
  • Packed with pea protein, roasted onions & herbs
  • Packed with pea protein, roasted onions & herbs
  • The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crowd-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • D. Sarno
  • 100% plant based
  • Packed with pea protein, roasted onions & herbs
  • High in protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 226g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Roasted Onion, Palm Oil, Textured Pea Protein (7%), Pea Protein (5%), Rice Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Maize Flour, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Salt, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Caramelised Sugar Powder, Beetroot Powder, Black Pepper, Maize Starch, White Pepper, Mace, Potato Dextrin, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate) Dried Parsley, Maize Dextrin, Dried Onion.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
For best results, grill.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place on a non-stick tray and grill for 9 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.
Medium 9 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes to caramelise. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 8 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10 mins

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add burger to pan and fry for 12 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.
Medium 12 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

226g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (101g**)
Energy767kJ / 183kcal774kJ / 184kcal
Fat6.9g7.0g
Saturates3.4g3.4g
Carbohydrate17.2g17.4g
Sugars2.9g3.0g
Fibre1.8g1.8g
Protein12.0g12.1g
Salt1.5g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 226g typically weighs 202g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely amazing! Best plant-based burgers I've

5 stars

Absolutely amazing! Best plant-based burgers I've ever had in my entire life. Totally hooked now; we've been buying a pack every week since we tasted them, lol! Thank you for making these, Tesco.

The best!

5 stars

The bad reviews confuse me! These are by far the best meat free burgers and I think I've tried them all now! Enjoy in a burger bun with violife vegan cheese and lettuce!

Not bad at all! These are sloppy things out of the

4 stars

Not bad at all! These are sloppy things out of the packet, but squash them into shape and give them a few minutes fry either side and they come together nicely. They've a good, strong flavour and a bit of spice in them, almost like veggie haggis. I'll be having these again.

Vile

1 stars

Sorry but they are.

Amazing - I can’t believe this isn’t beef!!!

5 stars

I’ve been on a bit of meat substitute mission (tough for a lover of a good beef hamburger), Beyond Burger is pretty good - but these are fantastic!! At nearly a quarter of the price of the Beyond Burger when in a bun with lettuce tomato etc these taste unbelievably like a beef hamburger. Texture out of the packet is a little sloppy, but as soon as it’s in the fry pan it cooks just like a regular meat patty. Cook it for about the same time as you would a regular meat patty, 2-3 mins on each side, stick it in a bun with all your regular additions and you’ll be impressed at how good it is!! HIGHLY recommended.

not great

3 stars

I've tried a few of the meat free burgers and this was not one of the better ones.

Delicious. First time we’ve tried something like t

5 stars

Delicious. First time we’ve tried something like this and the whole family loved them (kids 17 and 10)

Good-- almost great.

5 stars

Being from the States, I've tasted early versions of the Beyond Meat versions which left a really bad aftertaste. These Tesco brand, however, are on point and have no such issues.. Not quite as satisfying as a much more expensive Kobe, but it measures well to its non meat competitors. It doesn't taste like a hockey puck when grilled for the prescribed 12 minutes (I grill it on each side for a minute before proceeding to cook each side for 5 minutes each). The fact that it's fairly economical makes it a no-brainer for those looking to dip into flexitarian waters. Until Impossible Burger scales up and begins to sell at retail competitively, this is the plant based burger to go for. Doesn't bleed, but it has a good mouth feel. Satisfying and tasty and the kids seem to love it.

Don’t bother

1 stars

Tesco have recently changed their veggie/vegan burger range. The old burgers were wonderful, full of flavour, easy to cook. This new range is awful. The burger is red and gooey, giving it the effect of the worst kind of raw meat. It’s sticky to get out of the packet and most of mine were stuck to the side of the packet. Not exactly what I wanted. Once cooked (there are a few ways to do this but nothing as simple as just shoving it in the oven like the old ones) they obviously keep their raw meat appearance, not as gooey, but not exactly appetising. The taste wasn’t awful but they certainly were not as flavourful as the previous burgers they used to sell. I never bothered to look at what make the previous burgers were but now I wish I’d taken the time. This new range is not fit for purpose.

Very tasty meat substitute, like a burger

5 stars

Very tasty meat substitute, like a burger

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Brioche Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.24/each

Tesco Large Seeded Burger Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.18/each

Tesco Plant Chef 6 Cumberland Style Bangers 350G

£ 2.20
£6.29/kg

Tesco Plant Chef Southern Fried Fillets 250G

£ 2.50
£10.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here