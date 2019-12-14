Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Burgers 226G

Absolutely amazing! Best plant-based burgers I've 5 stars A Tesco Customer14th December 2019 Absolutely amazing! Best plant-based burgers I've ever had in my entire life. Totally hooked now; we've been buying a pack every week since we tasted them, lol! Thank you for making these, Tesco. Report

The best! 5 stars A Tesco Customer11th December 2019 The bad reviews confuse me! These are by far the best meat free burgers and I think I've tried them all now! Enjoy in a burger bun with violife vegan cheese and lettuce! Report

Not bad at all! These are sloppy things out of the 4 stars A Tesco Customer10th December 2019 Not bad at all! These are sloppy things out of the packet, but squash them into shape and give them a few minutes fry either side and they come together nicely. They've a good, strong flavour and a bit of spice in them, almost like veggie haggis. I'll be having these again. Report

Vile 1 stars A Tesco Customer27th November 2019 Sorry but they are. Report

Amazing - I can’t believe this isn’t beef!!! 5 stars A Tesco Customer26th November 2019 I’ve been on a bit of meat substitute mission (tough for a lover of a good beef hamburger), Beyond Burger is pretty good - but these are fantastic!! At nearly a quarter of the price of the Beyond Burger when in a bun with lettuce tomato etc these taste unbelievably like a beef hamburger. Texture out of the packet is a little sloppy, but as soon as it’s in the fry pan it cooks just like a regular meat patty. Cook it for about the same time as you would a regular meat patty, 2-3 mins on each side, stick it in a bun with all your regular additions and you’ll be impressed at how good it is!! HIGHLY recommended. Report

not great 3 stars A Tesco Customer26th November 2019 I've tried a few of the meat free burgers and this was not one of the better ones. Report

Delicious. First time we’ve tried something like t 5 stars A Tesco Customer23rd November 2019 Delicious. First time we’ve tried something like this and the whole family loved them (kids 17 and 10) Report

Good-- almost great. 5 stars A Tesco Customer22nd November 2019 Being from the States, I've tasted early versions of the Beyond Meat versions which left a really bad aftertaste. These Tesco brand, however, are on point and have no such issues.. Not quite as satisfying as a much more expensive Kobe, but it measures well to its non meat competitors. It doesn't taste like a hockey puck when grilled for the prescribed 12 minutes (I grill it on each side for a minute before proceeding to cook each side for 5 minutes each). The fact that it's fairly economical makes it a no-brainer for those looking to dip into flexitarian waters. Until Impossible Burger scales up and begins to sell at retail competitively, this is the plant based burger to go for. Doesn't bleed, but it has a good mouth feel. Satisfying and tasty and the kids seem to love it. Report

Don’t bother 1 stars A Tesco Customer17th November 2019 Tesco have recently changed their veggie/vegan burger range. The old burgers were wonderful, full of flavour, easy to cook. This new range is awful. The burger is red and gooey, giving it the effect of the worst kind of raw meat. It’s sticky to get out of the packet and most of mine were stuck to the side of the packet. Not exactly what I wanted. Once cooked (there are a few ways to do this but nothing as simple as just shoving it in the oven like the old ones) they obviously keep their raw meat appearance, not as gooey, but not exactly appetising. The taste wasn’t awful but they certainly were not as flavourful as the previous burgers they used to sell. I never bothered to look at what make the previous burgers were but now I wish I’d taken the time. This new range is not fit for purpose. Report