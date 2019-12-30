By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Slimfast Vitality Berry Blast Meal Replacement 4 Pack 1.1L

4.5(28)Write a review
£ 10.00
£0.91/100ml

Product Description

  • Strawberry and Raspberry flavoured ready to drink milkshake with sweeteners, meal replacement for weight control.
  • SlimFast® 3.2.1. Plan®
  • It's simple, easy to stick to & scientifically proven to work*
  • Pick 3 Snacks a day. SlimFast® snacks or fruit & veg
  • Choose 2 SlimFast® meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 Balanced 600kcal meal. (800kcal for men)
  • Drink at least 2 litres of water a day
  • Get active! Exercise could help you reach your goal
  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss.
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, real life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • With biotin†, chromium††, iron†††
  • SlimFast® Advanced Vitality
  • Discover a holistic way to lose weight helping you to feel great on the inside and out. Our unique shake is made with selected ingredients to support your metabolism† and reduce tiredness and fatigue††† - essential when losing weight and keeping it off.
  • † Biotin contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism
  • †† Chromium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood glucose levels
  • ††† Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • 210 kcal↕
  • ↕1 bottle = 1 Serving
  • 26g protein
  • 23 vitamins + minerals
  • With real fruit
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occuring sugars
  • High in fibre
  • Lactose and gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1.1L
Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (84%), Milk Protein Powder (7%), Gluten-Free Wheat Dextrin, Fruit Purée (2%) (Strawberry, Raspberry), Corn Oil, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavouring, Stabilizers (Carrageenan, Gellan Gum), Sweetener (Sucralose), Colour (Natural Lycopene), Vitamins and Minerals1, Enzyme (Lactase), 1Vitamins and Minerals: Zinc Oxide, Phytomenadione (Vitamin K1), DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Cholecalciferol, L-Ascorbic Acid, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Calcium-D-Pantothenate, Nicotinamide, Riboflavin, Cyanocobalamin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Vitamin A Acetate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Phosphate, Manganese Sulphate, Magnesium Citrate, Calcium L-Methyl Folate, Copper Sulphate, Chromium(III)-Chloride, Biotin

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Lactose
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 48 hours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me & serve chilled

Number of uses

1 bottle = 1 serving

Warnings

  • The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 1-2 lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food - add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie controlled diet and an active lifestyle. If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight - then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Name and address

  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd.,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE.

  • Fancy a chat? Call our careline Monday - Friday 8am - 6pm on 0800 5874471 (UK), 1850419172 (ROI)
  • Customer Care Team SlimFast®,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • EU Customer Service,

Net Contents

4 x 275ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer bottle↕% RI per serving†
Energy (kJ/kcal)323/77887/210
Fat (g)1.13.0
of which saturates (g)0.20.6
Carbohydrate (g)5.916.0
of which sugars (g)4.913.0
Fibre (g)2.56.9
Protein (g)9.526
Salt (g)0.160.44
Vitamin A (µg)87.024030
Vitamin D (µg)0.551.5030
Vitamin E (mg)1.313.6030
Vitamin K (µg)8.1822.530
Vitamin C (mg)8.7324.030
Thiamin (mg) 0.120.3330
Riboflavin (mg) 0.150.4230
Niacin (mg)1.754.8030
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.150.4230
Folic Acid (µg)21.860.030
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.270.7530
Biotin (µg)5.4615.030
Pantothenic Acid (mg)0.661.8030
Calcium (mg)87.324030
Phosphorus (mg)76.421030
Iron (mg)1.504.2030
Magnesium (mg)40.911330
Zinc (mg)1.103.0030
Iodine (µg)16.445.030
Potassium (mg)21860030
Copper (mg)0.110.3030
Selenium (µg)6.0016.530
Manganese (mg)0.220.6030
Sodium (mg)64.0176n/a
Chromium (µg)4.3612.030
Vitamins and Minerals---
↕1 bottle = 1 serving---
This meal contains 1/3 of your daily nutrients as part of the plan---
†RI = Reference Intake---

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

28 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Filled Me Up But Not Good Taste

3 stars

I wasn't too keen on this product unfortunetly. I didn't enjoy the texture of the drink. It worked well in helping me loose a bit of weight just before Christmas, in support with a healthier diet and regular exercise - however I just didn't enjoy the bitty texture of the drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Taste

5 stars

Great taste and I would highly recommend this to accompany your weight loss diet. I found it to be satisfying and fulfilling, I crave less for food throughout the day and substitute snacking with a slim fast drink [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

4 stars

Perfect add on to the healthy diet . I like ready made protein drinks, save a lot of time for me . Berry blast taste good when it's chilled. I like the size of it, not too small or too big . Just a portion I can finish and feel full for a while . Usually I drink it fir breakfast as replacement. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great

5 stars

Works well for a quick nutritious lunch especially when you don't have time to sit & eat properly at work.  I have only started drinking these shakes therefore to quick to see any significant weight loss but I know one very obvious observation is the fact I was not hungry all day and had no cravings around mid-morning or mid-afternoon which I have always done in the past. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty!

5 stars

Very pleased with this meal replacement. Makes you feel full and taste is great too. Small battles makes it easy to pop in your bag. Would be definitely buying it again. Very happy with it and recommend it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste

4 stars

This berry blast had an incredible taste which is most important when trying to lose some weight because flavours and food play an important part when on a diet. It was easy to use being already mixed, none of the messing and weighing around to get a consistency. The berry blast also had the great advantage that I felt satisfied and full and could quite easily get to my next meal without any effort [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice taste but hungry

3 stars

I like the berry flavour of this slim fast meal replacement and it wasn’t too thick to drink. However, I thought it tasted too sweet and it didn’t fill me up. I felt like I’d drank a milk shake and not had a replacement meal. Nice idea but not for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes Great

5 stars

I absolutely love the berry flavour of the shakes, they don't taste at all artificial. Very creamy taste which is great as doesn't feel like you are using meal replacement products, instead more like a smoothie. I have a very busy job and these kept me going until lunchtime, twice I had a piece of fruit but other than that didn't feel the need to pick or snack, which is great for me! Would recommend to anyone trying to loose weight or maintain current weight. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious shake

5 stars

I have to say I’ve tried other things with wanting to shed a few pounds and I found this to be satisfactory and tasty and would definitely buy and recommend this to anyone who wants to lose weight and have a snack in between meals or replacement of a meal it fills you up and tastes great and helps you in shedding some pounds really good product instead of tablets love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Made for me

5 stars

I think this shake was made for mе. I love meal replacement shakes.This one contains many vitamins and minerals. Almost exactly the perfect diet drink for me and I find the flavour outstanding. I really recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

