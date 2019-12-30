Slimfast Vitality Berry Blast Meal Replacement 4 Pack 1.1L

Filled Me Up But Not Good Taste 3 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 30th December 2019 I wasn't too keen on this product unfortunetly. I didn't enjoy the texture of the drink. It worked well in helping me loose a bit of weight just before Christmas, in support with a healthier diet and regular exercise - however I just didn't enjoy the bitty texture of the drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Taste 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 11th December 2019 Great taste and I would highly recommend this to accompany your weight loss diet. I found it to be satisfying and fulfilling, I crave less for food throughout the day and substitute snacking with a slim fast drink [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 11th December 2019 Perfect add on to the healthy diet . I like ready made protein drinks, save a lot of time for me . Berry blast taste good when it's chilled. I like the size of it, not too small or too big . Just a portion I can finish and feel full for a while . Usually I drink it fir breakfast as replacement. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 11th December 2019 Works well for a quick nutritious lunch especially when you don't have time to sit & eat properly at work. I have only started drinking these shakes therefore to quick to see any significant weight loss but I know one very obvious observation is the fact I was not hungry all day and had no cravings around mid-morning or mid-afternoon which I have always done in the past. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty! 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 10th December 2019 Very pleased with this meal replacement. Makes you feel full and taste is great too. Small battles makes it easy to pop in your bag. Would be definitely buying it again. Very happy with it and recommend it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 9th December 2019 This berry blast had an incredible taste which is most important when trying to lose some weight because flavours and food play an important part when on a diet. It was easy to use being already mixed, none of the messing and weighing around to get a consistency. The berry blast also had the great advantage that I felt satisfied and full and could quite easily get to my next meal without any effort [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice taste but hungry 3 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 6th December 2019 I like the berry flavour of this slim fast meal replacement and it wasn’t too thick to drink. However, I thought it tasted too sweet and it didn’t fill me up. I felt like I’d drank a milk shake and not had a replacement meal. Nice idea but not for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes Great 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 6th December 2019 I absolutely love the berry flavour of the shakes, they don't taste at all artificial. Very creamy taste which is great as doesn't feel like you are using meal replacement products, instead more like a smoothie. I have a very busy job and these kept me going until lunchtime, twice I had a piece of fruit but other than that didn't feel the need to pick or snack, which is great for me! Would recommend to anyone trying to loose weight or maintain current weight. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious shake 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 6th December 2019 I have to say I’ve tried other things with wanting to shed a few pounds and I found this to be satisfactory and tasty and would definitely buy and recommend this to anyone who wants to lose weight and have a snack in between meals or replacement of a meal it fills you up and tastes great and helps you in shedding some pounds really good product instead of tablets love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]