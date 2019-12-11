Airwick Essential Oils Mulled Wine Freshmatic 250Ml

DANGER INSTRUCTIONS FOR SAFE USE Read CAREFULLY - Keep for future reference. The device is battery operated. FOR ADULT USE ONLY. Not to be used by children and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities. Use only as directed. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. Use in well ventilated areas. SWITCH OFF TIMER BEFORE INSERTING REFILLS. Read and follow the precautions for use on the aerosol can. Only recommended for use with Air Wick refills. Use only non-rechargeable alkaline batteries. Ensure batteries are inserted correctly, aligning the (+) and (-) terminals. If batteries leak - remove them immediately and leaked material. Remove batteries if device is not used for a long period of time. If away for more than a week, turn off device. DO NOT: Place near or on source of heat, naked flame, any electrical equipment or in direct sunlight (above 50°C). Mix used batteries, batteries of different brands or different kinds. Expose the batteries to water, fire or high temperatures. Cause a short-circuit. Attempt to recharge batteries. DANGER AIR WICK Freshmatic Mulled Wine Fragrance. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurized container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Do not breathe aerosol. Use in well ventilated areas. Extremes of temperature can occur in motor cars and near ovens and fireplaces. Slippery on hard surfaces. Place device above eye level (at least 2 M from floor). People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY Follow instructions CAREFULLY Only recommended for use with Air Wick Freshmatic refills. ALWAYS DIRECT AWAY FROM FACE