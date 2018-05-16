Potts Roasting Kit For Chicken

Boil

Instructions: Roast Garlic & Herb Stuffing Mix:

Mix 250ml of boiling water into the stuffing mix and leave to rest for 5 mins. Form into balls and place on a greased baking tray and bake for 20-25 mins. Alternatively, make the stuffing as shown above, then add 150g of sausage meat to the mixture and stir well. Place the mixture into a lightly greased baking tray and cook for 25-30 mins until the top is golden and crispy.

Chicken, White Wine & Thyme Gravy: Place contents into a suitably sized pan and heat gently until piping hot, stirring occasionally. Serve with all the usual trimmings and the Mustard & Herb Sauce.



Oven cook

Instructions: Roast Chicken: Follow your family recipe handed down through the generations or our typical cooking instructions would be: Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F, Gas Mark 4). Place chicken into a roasting tin or bag, cover and roast in the oven (guidelines are 20 mins per 0.5kg, plus 20 mins). Be sure to remove the lid or open the roasting bag for the last 30 mins to allow the skin to crisp.

