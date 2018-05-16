Potts Roasting Kit For Chicken

Product Description
- Give Your Roasts a Twist with Chicken, White Wine and Thyme Gravy Mustard and Herb Sauce Roast Garlic and Herb Stuffing
- Roast with superior flavour
- Gravy + condiment + stuffing
- Take your food to the next level!
- Makes sensational roasts supremely simple
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight.Once opened refrigerate and use within three days. Best Before End See below or base of bag.
Cooking Instructions
Boil
Instructions: Roast Garlic & Herb Stuffing Mix:
Mix 250ml of boiling water into the stuffing mix and leave to rest for 5 mins. Form into balls and place on a greased baking tray and bake for 20-25 mins. Alternatively, make the stuffing as shown above, then add 150g of sausage meat to the mixture and stir well. Place the mixture into a lightly greased baking tray and cook for 25-30 mins until the top is golden and crispy.
Chicken, White Wine & Thyme Gravy: Place contents into a suitably sized pan and heat gently until piping hot, stirring occasionally. Serve with all the usual trimmings and the Mustard & Herb Sauce.
Oven cook
Instructions: Roast Chicken: Follow your family recipe handed down through the generations or our typical cooking instructions would be: Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F, Gas Mark 4). Place chicken into a roasting tin or bag, cover and roast in the oven (guidelines are 20 mins per 0.5kg, plus 20 mins). Be sure to remove the lid or open the roasting bag for the last 30 mins to allow the skin to crisp.
Name and address
- Potts Partnership Ltd,
- Avebury Offices,
- Elcot Park,
- Elcot Lane,
- Marlborough,
- SN8 2BG,
Return to
- Chicken, White Wine & Thyme Gravy 250g
- Mustard & Herb Sauce 100g
- Roast Garlic & Herb Stuffing Mix 90g
Information
Ingredients
Breadcrumbs (80%) (Wheat Flour (Gluten), Salt), Yeast), Roast Garlic Granules (10%), Dried Onions, Dried Herbs (1.8%) (Parsley, Dried Rosemary, Dried Mint), Salt
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 1441 kJ - 339kcal Fat 1.9g - of which saturates 0.0g Carbohydrates 74.0g - of which sugars 4.7g Fibre 2.5g Protein 11.0g Salt 2.4g
Information
Ingredients
Water, White Wine (6%) (Sulphites), Chicken Stock Base (5%) (Roast Chicken, Rehydrated Potato, Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Chicken Fat, Vegetable Oil), Cornflour, Sugar, Vegetable Bouillon Powder (Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Vegetables (Onion, Leek, Carrot, Celery, Garlic), Palm Oil (*), Maltodextrin Spices (Celery Seed, Turmeric, Mace, Nutmeg, White Pepper), Parsley), Lemon Juice Conc, Thyme (0.2%), *RSPO certified sustainable palm oil
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 147 kJ - 35kcal Fat 0.5g - of which saturates 0.2g Carbohydrates 5.6g - of which sugars 1.7g Fibre 0.2g Protein 1.2g Salt 1.1g
Information
Ingredients
Dijon Mustard (33%) (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Sunflower Oil, Wholegrain Mustard (9%) (Water Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Sugar, Spices (Cinnamon, Curry)), Herbs (9%) (Thyme, Parsley, Sage), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier: Xanthan Gum
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 1660 kJ - 401kcal Fat 36.0g - of which saturates 4.1g Carbohydrates 16.0g - of which sugars 14.0g Fibre 0.7g Protein 3.8g Salt 3.8g
