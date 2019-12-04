Tesco Finest 2 Vegetable Fish Pie Fishcake 290G

- Energy1121kJ 268kcal13%
- Fat12.5g18%
- Saturates2.9g15%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 773kJ / 185kcal
Product Description
- Pieces of Alaska pollock (Theragra chalcogramma), salmon (Salmo salar) and smoked haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) mixed with carrot, parsnip and butternut squash mash with a cheese sauce centre, coated in a cheese and chive breadcrumb.
- Melting Middle 2 Root Vegetable Fish Pie Fishcakes Inspired by classic fish pie, our chefs have created an indulgent fishcake made with tender pieces of smoked haddock, salmon, pollock and fluffy mash of carrot, parsnip and butternut squash, with an oozing Finest extra mature Cheddar sauce centre, coated in a crunchy Emmental and chive crumb. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Inspired by classic fish pie, our chefs have created an indulgent fishcake made with tender pieces of smoked haddock, salmon, pollock and fluffy mash of carrot, parsnip and butternut squash, with an oozing Finest extra mature Cheddar sauce centre, coated in a crunchy Emmental and chive crumb.
- Melting middle
- Pack size: 290g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pollock (Fish) (13%), Salmon (Fish) (13%), Haddock (Fish) (13%), Water, Dried Potato, Carrot (4%), Parsnip (4%), Butternut Squash (4%), Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Whipping Cream (Milk), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Maize Flour, Chive, Wheat Flour, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Maize Starch, Fish Gelatine, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dextrose, Mustard Flour, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin, Lutein, Annatto), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Citric Acid.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins.
Place on a pre-heated tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Caution
Hot centre. Immediately after cooking the centre of this product will be extremely hot. Allow to cool slightly before eating.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-23 mins.
Place on a pre-heated tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Caution
Hot centre. Immediately after cooking the centre of this product will be extremely hot. Allow to cool slightly before eating.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using salmon farmed in Norway or the U.K. (Scotland)
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
290g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One fishcake (145g)
|Energy
|773kJ / 185kcal
|1121kJ / 268kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|12.5g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|15.0g
|21.8g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.3g
|Protein
|11.0g
|16.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019