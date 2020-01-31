By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Slimfast Meal Replacement Variety Shakes 10 Sachets 368G

4.5(29)Write a review
Slimfast Meal Replacement Variety Shakes 10 Sachets 368G
£ 8.00
£2.18/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla or Banana flavour milkshake powder, meal replacement for weight control with sweeteners.
  • SlimFast® 3.2.1. Plan®
  • Choose 2 meals a day
  • It's simple, easy to stick to and scientifically proven to work*.
  • Enjoy our great tasting shakes, meal replacement bars and indulgent snacks while you follow the Plan.
  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss.
  • Pick 3 snacks a day, SlimFast® snacks or fruit and veg
  • Choose 2 SlimFast® meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
  • Drink at least 2 litres of water and get some exercise
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, real life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • Scientifically Proven Plan* Effective Weight Loss
  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss.
  • 15g protein‡
  • 230 kcal‡
  • ‡ 1 serving = 270ml (36.5g powder + 250ml of skimmed milk)
  • SlimFast® meals are not designed to be your only food - add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie controlled diet and an active lifestyle.
  • Will it be Chunky Chocolate, Summer Strawberry, Simply Vanilla or Blissful Banana flavour shake?
  • If it all sounds tempting, that's because it is. Easy to prepare, our great tasting shakes really make the most of mealtimes.
  • 3 x Chunky Chocolate Flavour, 3 x Summer Strawberry Flavour, 2 x Simply Vanilla Flavour and 2 x Blissful Banana Flavour
  • Just add skimmed milk and give a good shake. With no added sugar, 23 essential vitamins and minerals, and just 230 kcal, they're more than a match for any meal. They're high in protein with 15g per serving, plus 4g of fibre too and will also provide you with 1/3 of your daily nutrients on the SlimFast® 3.2.1 Plan.
  • Give it a go and see what you could achieve.
  • Flavour varieties may vary in quantity from those shown.
  • 368g e (7 x 36.5g, 3 x 37.5g)
  • 10 shakes give it a go!
  • 10 sachets just add skimmed milk
  • Source of fibre
  • 23 vitamins & minerals
  • No added sugar
  • Pack size: 368G
  • No added sugar
  • Source of fibre

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • To prepare your milkshake:
  • A: Take 250ml of cold skimmed milk
  • B: Add 1 sachet of powder to the milk
  • C: Cover and shake well for approximately 20 seconds
  • For best results use a blender and ice
  • Please ensure you follow the usage instructions.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Warnings

  • If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight - then talk to your doctor or dietitian.

Distributor address

  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd.,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE.

Return to

  • Fancy a chat? Call our Careline Monday-Friday 8am-6pm on Freephone 0800 5874471 (UK), 1850419172 (ROI)
  • Customer Care Team
  • SlimFast,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • EU Customer Service,
  • 4 Waterside,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

368g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight - then talk to your doctor or dietitian.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

29 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great flavour

4 stars

Was very surprised at the taste of these shakes strawberry was my favourite,but they all tasted great just like a milk shake Don’t have much weight to lose so eating meals aswell but had them for breakfast and filled me up till dinner time did mange to lose 3 lbs the first 2 weeks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Filling shakes

5 stars

I love to have these shakes on me whether I am at work or on the go. Each one fills me up enough until my next meal. I never feel like snacking inbetween and the taste of all of them is great especially the chocolate shake. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

5 stars

So yes that time of year again to kick start my healthy eating decided to give this a go easy to prepare and actually surprised myself by how much I liked these I will have to persevere with them hopefully it will make a difference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty but...

3 stars

The slim fast powder sachet is tasty however it is a bit high in carbohydrates (38g per serving). The sachet is very convenient and easily transportable as it can fit in my handbag when going to work. I then mix it with milk when I’m ready to drink the shake. The flavours are Vanilla x2, Banana x2, strawberry x3 and chocolate x3 which = 10 in total. The high carbohydrate is the only disappointing factor because I prefer lower carbohydrates to lose weight. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Didnt mix very well - Flavours not great

1 stars

I was pretty disappointed with this product simply because I was excited to have this as a pleasant replacement for breakfast or lunch. I hoped the consistency and flavours would mean it wasnt a "chore" to replace meals with this. Unfortunately I found the consistency was quite lumpy and the flavours werent great. I had hoped it would be a simple "Shake and go" type set up but this just didnt seem to dissolve things well. I think you definitely need to "Blend" these powders up for the best consistency. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely and tasty

5 stars

Was keen to try this as once again trying to lose some extra weight, really enjoyed this didn’t taste powdered like other shakes I have had before and I actually liked all the flavours good to have a mixed pack so you don’t get bored and good to use on the go [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

SlimFast core powder sachets

5 stars

Due to Christmas approaching and I over indulge far to much on piled high Christmas dinner and the chocolate tin always open i need to lose some weight so when I came across the handy variety now of SlimFast shakes I thought why not give it a try and to my delight there not only getting the excess weight off but also taste delicious to, strawberry is my favourite and looks so appealing to eye. It’s consistency is quite thick and fulfilling till your next shake, but by saying that I do get a bit peckish in between my shakes and evening meal so I have a SlimFast snack bar that tides me over and is also delicious. I’m so happy how much I have lost so far and got great results in such a short period of time, I really love the fact there so easy to carry round with you when travelling aswell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleasantly surprised

5 stars

I wasn’t sure what flavour I would like so went for the variety box. I haven’t tried this product before so was excited to see how I got on. My favourite flavoured shake was the chocolate one, it tasted really indulgent like I was having a treat even tho it was a meal replacement. I haven’t weighed myself but after 5 days of having a shake for breakfast, one for lunch and a low calorie dinner my clothes feel like there’s more room in them and I feel more comfortable. I would recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for a quick fix

4 stars

I wasn’t sure what flavour I would like as it’s been years since I tried slimfast but wanted to lose a few lbs before Christmas so decided in the mix box. Out of all the flavours I preferred the strawberry and banana as they’re aren’t as ‘artificial’ tasting as the others. Really simple to prepare and they’re lovely and thick that makes you feel like you’ve had a naughty milkshake haha. It does the trick short term but don’t think I could do it any longer that about fortnight. All in all if you m are looking for something quick, nutritious, tasty and almost no prep for helping to lose a few pounds that slimfast ticks all the boxes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

They was ok

4 stars

So I absolutely love the chocolate one, didn’t taste like a diet shake at all. The vanilla one had a powedery taste dispite using my blender. The strawberry was ok but found it a bit sickly. The banana I couldn’t really taste banana.... must be my taste buds [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

