Slimfast Meal Replacement Variety Shakes 10 Sachets 368G

Great flavour 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 31st January 2020 Was very surprised at the taste of these shakes strawberry was my favourite,but they all tasted great just like a milk shake Don’t have much weight to lose so eating meals aswell but had them for breakfast and filled me up till dinner time did mange to lose 3 lbs the first 2 weeks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Filling shakes 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 12th January 2020 I love to have these shakes on me whether I am at work or on the go. Each one fills me up enough until my next meal. I never feel like snacking inbetween and the taste of all of them is great especially the chocolate shake. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 7th January 2020 So yes that time of year again to kick start my healthy eating decided to give this a go easy to prepare and actually surprised myself by how much I liked these I will have to persevere with them hopefully it will make a difference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty but... 3 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 22nd December 2019 The slim fast powder sachet is tasty however it is a bit high in carbohydrates (38g per serving). The sachet is very convenient and easily transportable as it can fit in my handbag when going to work. I then mix it with milk when I’m ready to drink the shake. The flavours are Vanilla x2, Banana x2, strawberry x3 and chocolate x3 which = 10 in total. The high carbohydrate is the only disappointing factor because I prefer lower carbohydrates to lose weight. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Didnt mix very well - Flavours not great 1 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 19th December 2019 I was pretty disappointed with this product simply because I was excited to have this as a pleasant replacement for breakfast or lunch. I hoped the consistency and flavours would mean it wasnt a "chore" to replace meals with this. Unfortunately I found the consistency was quite lumpy and the flavours werent great. I had hoped it would be a simple "Shake and go" type set up but this just didnt seem to dissolve things well. I think you definitely need to "Blend" these powders up for the best consistency. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely and tasty 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 16th December 2019 Was keen to try this as once again trying to lose some extra weight, really enjoyed this didn’t taste powdered like other shakes I have had before and I actually liked all the flavours good to have a mixed pack so you don’t get bored and good to use on the go [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

SlimFast core powder sachets 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 10th December 2019 Due to Christmas approaching and I over indulge far to much on piled high Christmas dinner and the chocolate tin always open i need to lose some weight so when I came across the handy variety now of SlimFast shakes I thought why not give it a try and to my delight there not only getting the excess weight off but also taste delicious to, strawberry is my favourite and looks so appealing to eye. It’s consistency is quite thick and fulfilling till your next shake, but by saying that I do get a bit peckish in between my shakes and evening meal so I have a SlimFast snack bar that tides me over and is also delicious. I’m so happy how much I have lost so far and got great results in such a short period of time, I really love the fact there so easy to carry round with you when travelling aswell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleasantly surprised 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 8th December 2019 I wasn’t sure what flavour I would like so went for the variety box. I haven’t tried this product before so was excited to see how I got on. My favourite flavoured shake was the chocolate one, it tasted really indulgent like I was having a treat even tho it was a meal replacement. I haven’t weighed myself but after 5 days of having a shake for breakfast, one for lunch and a low calorie dinner my clothes feel like there’s more room in them and I feel more comfortable. I would recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for a quick fix 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 6th December 2019 I wasn’t sure what flavour I would like as it’s been years since I tried slimfast but wanted to lose a few lbs before Christmas so decided in the mix box. Out of all the flavours I preferred the strawberry and banana as they’re aren’t as ‘artificial’ tasting as the others. Really simple to prepare and they’re lovely and thick that makes you feel like you’ve had a naughty milkshake haha. It does the trick short term but don’t think I could do it any longer that about fortnight. All in all if you m are looking for something quick, nutritious, tasty and almost no prep for helping to lose a few pounds that slimfast ticks all the boxes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]