Goodlife Mighty Non Meaty Sausages 6 Pack 252G

2.5(6)Write a review
Goodlife Mighty Non Meaty Sausages 6 Pack 252G
£ 2.25
£8.93/kg

New

Each oven baked sausage contains:
  • Energy241kJ 57kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.37g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 147kcal

Product Description

  • Vegan sausage made from mushroom, red onion, lentils seasoned with herbs and spices.
  • Mighty non-meaty sausages with mushroom, red onion & spinach
  • At GoodLife we turn virtuous veg into seriously tasty veggie food. Unlike some, we're not interested in meat mimicry. We're just helping naturally good, delicious vegetables to do their thing.
  • With healthy food packed full of unique flavours, natural ingredients and absolutely no nasties, we want to help the nation feel their best. So, whether you fancy a heavenly midweek meal or a healthier weekend comfort eat, we're here for you. After all, balance is what a Goodlife's all about.
  • High in protein
  • With mushroom, red onion & spinach
  • Source of fibre
  • Not fried
  • Free from artificial colours, additives or preservatives
  • Product is suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 252g
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mushrooms (15%), Red Onions (13%), Lentils (12%), Soy Protein, Spinach (4.5%), Fried Onions (Onions, Sunflower Oil), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rusk (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates)), Potato Flakes, Gram Flour, Pea Protein, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Yeast, Sage, Coriander, Nutmeg, Thyme, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sausages coated in Sodium Alginate casing

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°CIf food is thawed do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: Cook as per instructions above and finish cooking on the BBQ.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove from packaging. Always cook from frozen.
All appliances vary. These are guidelines only. Once cooked, check food is piping hot before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Pre-heat grill to medium. Place sausages under grill for 15-18 minutes, turning regularly.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre heat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Place sausages onto a lightly oiled baking tray in the centre of the oven for 17-20 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat 10ml of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Add sausages to the pan and fry over a medium heat for 15 minutes, turning regularly.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • ''Perfect with soft mash, fresh greens, and lashings of veggie gravy! mmmm.''

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • GoodLife Foods,
  • Brunel Drive,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2EG.

Return to

Net Contents

252g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(when oven baked according to instructions): Per 100g (when oven baked)(when oven baked according to instructions): Each oven baked sausage contains
Energy147kcal57kcal
-619kJ241kJ
Fat4.0g1.6g
of which saturates1.1g0.4g
Carbohydrate13.6g5.3g
of which sugars1.9g0.7g
Fibre5.1g2.0g
Protein11.7g4.6g
Salt0.94g0.37g

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Sludgey

1 stars

These are a horrible texture; just sludge inside, even if I cook for longer than recommended. I won't get these again.

Delicious

5 stars

I don't know why i held up little hope for these but they are lush!! they are quite soft in the middle and nice and like a real sausage on the outside! i loved them <3 definite winner

Its not a sausage as we know it captain!!

1 stars

Well they certainly look like sausages,but the texture is soft and chewy!! I even sliced them in half and refried them but to no avail. Terrible!!!

Texture is disgusting!

1 stars

The texture was absolutely disgusting! I do not recommend. None of us enjoyed them.

delicious

5 stars

I thought these were absolutely delicious. always looking for new vegetarian products. Will buy again

Great taste, weird texture.

3 stars

Great taste, weird texture. Really soft on the inside. I might buy them again, perhaps they just need a bit of getting used to!

