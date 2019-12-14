Goodlife Mighty Non Meaty Sausages 6 Pack 252G

Sludgey
These are a horrible texture; just sludge inside, even if I cook for longer than recommended. I won't get these again.
Delicious
I don't know why i held up little hope for these but they are lush!! they are quite soft in the middle and nice and like a real sausage on the outside! i loved them <3 definite winner
Its not a sausage as we know it captain!!
Well they certainly look like sausages,but the texture is soft and chewy!! I even sliced them in half and refried them but to no avail. Terrible!!!
Texture is disgusting!
The texture was absolutely disgusting! I do not recommend. None of us enjoyed them.
delicious
I thought these were absolutely delicious. always looking for new vegetarian products. Will buy again
Great taste, weird texture.
Great taste, weird texture. Really soft on the inside. I might buy them again, perhaps they just need a bit of getting used to!