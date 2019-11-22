Oral-B Pro 2 Twin Pack Electric Toothbrushes

Excellent!
Really handy and if the pressure is too great then a light will be on to let me know not to push the brush too hard. Avoid damages of my teeth
Just bought 2 oral b 2500 electric toothbrush for me and my partner and a teen one for my son, well can I just say after using it for the first time I now feel stupid that it has took me this long to buy one. They are absolutely brilliant, we have all said they same thing. They clean your teeth perfectly and they just feel so clean. I now have the confidence my son teeth will be cleaned properly with the help from the toothbrush. Amazing
This is a replacement for my Braun electric toothbrush which lasted over 10 years. I will be very happy if it last as long... I will see how well the new toothbrush performs at my next dentist check-up!
I’ve used oral b electric toothbrush for years , I’ve never used anything else , amazing , I use all oral b products 5*
I heard they are very good to use on your teeth good job
Leaves teeth feeling clean, handy travel case, love the black colour
Got one of these and it's amazing real dentist clean feel .... Need to buy a few more now for the rest of the household
This was the first time I purchased an electronic toothbrush and I would never go back. To be honest I didn't do extensive research, I saw this on deal and purchased it. I have to say it has done wonders for my teeth. My family noticed that my teeth were whiter, which then prompted them to buy one too! The features on it are great, a red light will flash if you are brushing too hard but also there are different speeds. I also had an issue with plaque, which was so difficult to remove with a normal toothbrush, but this beauty removed all of it within a month!
Orla b pro 2
Fantastic toothbrush my teeth felt instantly cleaner and just got better the more i used it. Like the pressure setting that it grows red and also gives you the two minute timer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Converted
My husband has been using this brush and has always said he much prefers manual toothbrushes however this one has converted him. He has commented on how his teeth feel clean for longer and how useful the professional timer is. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]