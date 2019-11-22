By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B Pro 2 Twin Pack Electric Toothbrushes

£ 120.00
£120.00/each

Product Description

  • Oral-B Pro 2 Twin Pack Elec Toothbrushes
  • Experience Oral-B Pro 2 from the #1 brand recommended by dentist worldwide. The sleek handle of the 2900 electric toothbrush helps you brush like your dentist recommends: It helps you brush for 2 minutes with the professional timer and it notifies you every 30 seconds to change the area your are brushing. While you are just moving the brush around your mouth, Oral-B's unique round head does all the rest. It removes up to 100% more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush for healthier gums and it starts making your smile whiter as of the first day of brushing by removing surface stains. Not only this, but the toothbrush helps you protect your delicate gums with the proprietary pressure control technology that reduces brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard. With the Pressure Sensor Oral-B Pro 2, 2900 toothbrush, is the must have brush for everyone who wants to switch to an electric toothbrush and improve their oral health. No wonder Oral-B is the #1 recommended brand by dentists worldwide.
  • Oral-B Pro 2, 2900 electric rechargeable toothbrush is compatible with the following replacement toothbrush heads: Cross Action, 3D White, Sensi Ultrathin, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, Floss Action, Tri Zone, Dual Clean, Power Tip, Ortho Care.
  • Up to 100% more plaque removal: round head cleans better for healthier gums
  • Protect your gums: Pressure sensor alerts you if you brush too hard
  • Gently whitens your teeth starting from day 1 by removing surface stains
  • Know you brush the right amount of time with the 2min professional timer
  • 2 brushing modes: daily clean and gum care
  • Content: 1 black & 1 pink handle with charger 2 Pin UK Plug, 2 toothbrush heads
  • Battery lasts more than 2 weeks

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • How To Use Your electric toothbrush? Wet the brush head and apply toothpaste. Place the toothbrush in the mouth and turn on. Guide the brush head slowly from tooth to tooth. Hold the toothbrush head in place for a few seconds before moving on to the next tooth. Brush the gums as well as the teeth, first the outsides, then the insides, finally the chewing surfaces. Oral-B offers a variety of toothbrush heads to fit your personal oral health needs.

Warnings

  • Periodically check the cord for damage. If the cord is damaged, take the charging unit to an Oral-B Braun Service Centre. A damaged or non-functioning unit must no longer be used. Not intended for use by children under age of 3 years. This appliance is not intended for use by children or persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, unless they are supervised by a person responsible for their safety. In general, we recommend that you keep the appliance out of the reach of children. Children should be supervised to ensure they do not play with the appliance. If the product is dropped, the brush head should be replaced before the next use, even if no damage is visible. Do not place or store the charger where it can fall or be pulled into a tub or sink. Do not place the charger in water or other liquid. Do not reach for a charger that has fallen into water. Unplug immediately. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Consult your dealer for repairs or contact an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not disassemble the product except when disposing of the battery. When taking out the battery for disposal, use caution not to short the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals. Do not insert any object into any opening of the appliance / charging unit. Do not touch the power plug with wet hands. This can cause electric shock. When unplugging, always hold the power plug instead of the cord. Use this product only for its intended use as described. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer. If you are undergoing treatment for any oral care condition, consult your dental professional prior to use.

Safety information

157 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Really handy and if the pressure is too great then a light will be on to let me know not to push the brush too hard. Avoid damages of my teeth

Excellent!

5 stars

Just bought 2 oral b 2500 electric toothbrush for me and my partner and a teen one for my son, well can I just say after using it for the first time I now feel stupid that it has took me this long to buy one. They are absolutely brilliant, we have all said they same thing. They clean your teeth perfectly and they just feel so clean. I now have the confidence my son teeth will be cleaned properly with the help from the toothbrush. Amazing

Great!

4 stars

This is a replacement for my Braun electric toothbrush which lasted over 10 years. I will be very happy if it last as long... I will see how well the new toothbrush performs at my next dentist check-up!

Excellent!

5 stars

I’ve used oral b electric toothbrush for years , I’ve never used anything else , amazing , I use all oral b products 5*

Excellent!

5 stars

I heard they are very good to use on your teeth good job

Excellent!

5 stars

Leaves teeth feeling clean, handy travel case, love the black colour

Excellent!

5 stars

Got one of these and it's amazing real dentist clean feel .... Need to buy a few more now for the rest of the household

Amazing!

5 stars

This was the first time I purchased an electronic toothbrush and I would never go back. To be honest I didn't do extensive research, I saw this on deal and purchased it. I have to say it has done wonders for my teeth. My family noticed that my teeth were whiter, which then prompted them to buy one too! The features on it are great, a red light will flash if you are brushing too hard but also there are different speeds. I also had an issue with plaque, which was so difficult to remove with a normal toothbrush, but this beauty removed all of it within a month!

Orla b pro 2

5 stars

Fantastic toothbrush my teeth felt instantly cleaner and just got better the more i used it. Like the pressure setting that it grows red and also gives you the two minute timer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Converted

5 stars

My husband has been using this brush and has always said he much prefers manual toothbrushes however this one has converted him. He has commented on how his teeth feel clean for longer and how useful the professional timer is. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

