Dr. Oetker Unicorn Sprinkles 52G
Product Description
- Mix of Coloured Sugar Shapes and Strands
- The Dr. Oetker Unicorn Sprinkles are a fun way to get the kids involved in baking. Coming in a novelty, character head sprinkle shaker, this playful sprinkle mix is a colourful selection, ideal for baking unicorn themed cookies, cupcakes and cakes. Sprinkle over almost set icing for the best results, and pair with our Unicorn Wafers for even more Unicorn fun.
- Novelty packaging not intended to be used as toy.
- Suitable for vegans
- Ideal for Kids Baking
- Colourful Unicorn themed sprinkle Mix
- Pack size: 52g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Modified maize starch, Starch (potato, maize), Vegetable oil (coconut), Vegetable fat (palm), Colouring foods (concentrates from spirulina, radish, sweet potato), Glucose syrup, Rice flour, Flavouring, Colour (curcumin), Anti-caking agent (talc)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB.
- For
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- For
- Dr. Oetker Ireland,
- PO Box 13020.
- crt@oetker.ie
Net Contents
52g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1719 kJ/405 kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|96g
|of which sugars
|90g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.07g
