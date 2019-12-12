By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dr. Oetker Unicorn Sprinkles 52G

Dr. Oetker Unicorn Sprinkles 52G
£ 2.00
£3.85/100g

  • Mix of Coloured Sugar Shapes and Strands
  • The Dr. Oetker Unicorn Sprinkles are a fun way to get the kids involved in baking. Coming in a novelty, character head sprinkle shaker, this playful sprinkle mix is a colourful selection, ideal for baking unicorn themed cookies, cupcakes and cakes. Sprinkle over almost set icing for the best results, and pair with our Unicorn Wafers for even more Unicorn fun.
  • Novelty packaging not intended to be used as toy.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Ideal for Kids Baking
  • Colourful Unicorn themed sprinkle Mix
  • Pack size: 52g

Sugar, Modified maize starch, Starch (potato, maize), Vegetable oil (coconut), Vegetable fat (palm), Colouring foods (concentrates from spirulina, radish, sweet potato), Glucose syrup, Rice flour, Flavouring, Colour (curcumin), Anti-caking agent (talc)

Store in a cool, dry and dark place.

  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB.
  • For

  • Get in Touch
  Get in Touch
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB.
  • crt@oetker.co.uk
  • www.oetker.co.uk
  • For
  • Dr. Oetker Ireland,
  • PO Box 13020.
  • crt@oetker.ie

52g ℮

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1719 kJ/405 kcal
Fat2.1g
of which saturates1.5g
Carbohydrate96g
of which sugars90g
Protein0.4g
Salt0.07g

